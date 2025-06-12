Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes

A military officer has gone missing after a boat capsized in the strong currents of the Mekong River. The air force commander has called for an urgent search operation and assured support for the officer’s family.

Yesterday, June 11, Air Vice Marshal Praphas Sonjaidee, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), confirmed the disappearance during an anti-drug mission near the border, a key operation for the special task force combating drug trafficking along the Mekong.

The incident occurred on June 10 during a patrol mission in Ban Bung Khilek, Na Waeng subdistrict, Khemmarat district, Ubon Ratchathani province. The boat struck a rock and capsized due to strong currents.

Of the three officers on board, two managed to swim to safety, while the third, RTAF Master Sergeant Sukasem Prompanchai, a member of the special operations unit, remains missing. The air force has joined forces with local agencies, border patrol units, and volunteers to continue the search operation.

The RTAF expressed concern for the family of Sukasem, who is noted for his bravery and dedication to national security. The air force pledged to continue the search mission until Sukasem is found. The public is invited to support this mission and stand by the family and border officials in their efforts, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a major disaster was narrowly avoided when a catamaran carrying 38 foreign tourists capsized off Phuket’s coast, triggering a frantic rescue as nearby speedboats rushed in to help.

Around 1pm on January 13, the Emiray 888 began taking on water shortly after departing from Chalong Pier in Mueang district for a trip to Racha Island. The vessel gradually sank about 1.6 nautical miles north of the island.

Onboard were 33 Chinese tourists, accompanied by two tour guides and three crew members.

Acting quickly, the regional rescue centre launched a coordinated operation with local police and nearby patrol boats, successfully bringing everyone to safety.