Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes

Family awaits news as officials intensify search efforts

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee20 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
73 1 minute read
Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes
Picture courtesy of Matichon

A military officer has gone missing after a boat capsized in the strong currents of the Mekong River. The air force commander has called for an urgent search operation and assured support for the officer’s family.

Yesterday, June 11, Air Vice Marshal Praphas Sonjaidee, a spokesperson for the Royal Thai Air Force (RTAF), confirmed the disappearance during an anti-drug mission near the border, a key operation for the special task force combating drug trafficking along the Mekong.

The incident occurred on June 10 during a patrol mission in Ban Bung Khilek, Na Waeng subdistrict, Khemmarat district, Ubon Ratchathani province. The boat struck a rock and capsized due to strong currents.

Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Matichon

Of the three officers on board, two managed to swim to safety, while the third, RTAF Master Sergeant Sukasem Prompanchai, a member of the special operations unit, remains missing. The air force has joined forces with local agencies, border patrol units, and volunteers to continue the search operation.

Related Articles

The RTAF expressed concern for the family of Sukasem, who is noted for his bravery and dedication to national security. The air force pledged to continue the search mission until Sukasem is found. The public is invited to support this mission and stand by the family and border officials in their efforts, reported KhaoSod.

Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes | News by Thaiger

In similar news, a major disaster was narrowly avoided when a catamaran carrying 38 foreign tourists capsized off Phuket’s coast, triggering a frantic rescue as nearby speedboats rushed in to help.

Around 1pm on January 13, the Emiray 888 began taking on water shortly after departing from Chalong Pier in Mueang district for a trip to Racha Island. The vessel gradually sank about 1.6 nautical miles north of the island.

Onboard were 33 Chinese tourists, accompanied by two tour guides and three crew members.

Acting quickly, the regional rescue centre launched a coordinated operation with local police and nearby patrol boats, successfully bringing everyone to safety.

Latest Thailand News
Illegal slaughterhouse uncovered in Nakhon Sawan City Crime News

Illegal slaughterhouse uncovered in Nakhon Sawan City

2 minutes ago
Monkey sterilisation drive ramps up in Lopburi crackdown Thailand News

Monkey sterilisation drive ramps up in Lopburi crackdown

10 minutes ago
Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes Thailand News

Thai military officer missing after Mekong River boat capsizes

20 minutes ago
Man walks 700km to overcome cannabis addiction in Ratchaburi Thailand News

Man walks 700km to overcome cannabis addiction in Ratchaburi

28 minutes ago
Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow Pattaya News

Pattaya couple cuffed for meth deal with toddler in tow

38 minutes ago
Thai Journalists Association urges PM’s team to stop intimidating media Thailand News

Thai Journalists Association urges PM’s team to stop intimidating media

48 minutes ago
Hotel boss eyes Thai tourism slump as golden opportunity Business News

Hotel boss eyes Thai tourism slump as golden opportunity

58 minutes ago
Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown Pattaya News

Pattaya teens get schooled as STI surge sparks sex-ed crackdown

1 hour ago
Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay Bangkok News

Thaksin skips Supreme Court hearing over hospital jail stay

1 hour ago
Visa Las Vegas: Cops bust illegal workers in Chon Buri Pattaya News

Visa Las Vegas: Cops bust illegal workers in Chon Buri

1 hour ago
Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home Bangkok News

Teenagers injured in Bangkok shooting incident at home

2 hours ago
Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal Phuket News

Tragedy strikes: Missing granny found dead in Phuket canal

2 hours ago
Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up Thailand News

Welshman on life support after vanishing on Thai booze-up

2 hours ago
Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband Thailand News

Wife blames ghost possession for car crash by drug-addicted husband

2 hours ago
Splash warning: Thailand braces for monsoon madness Thailand Weather Updates

Splash warning: Thailand braces for monsoon madness

2 hours ago
Thai man finds wood in leg wound after reckless treatment in Nakhon Sawan Thailand News

Thai man finds wood in leg wound after reckless treatment in Nakhon Sawan

2 hours ago
What do you need before moving from the US to Thailand? Travel Guides

What do you need before moving from the US to Thailand?

4 hours ago
Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok Bangkok News

Chinese man arrested for running unlicensed VVIP tour in Bangkok

17 hours ago
Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized Bangkok News

Vietnamese call centre gang busted in Bangkok, millions seized

18 hours ago
Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens Thailand News

Historic deal brings all Thai football leagues to screens

18 hours ago
&#8216;Dead&#8217; man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal Thailand News

‘Dead’ man comes back to life, cries for help in Nonthaburi canal

18 hours ago
United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands Thailand News

United Thai Nation Party in chaos over Cabinet reshuffle demands

18 hours ago
Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend&#8217;s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail Thailand News

Thai woman accuses ex-boyfriend’s friend of rape, detainment, blackmail

19 hours ago
Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard Phuket News

Taking the piss: Ukrainians arrested in Phuket for assaulting guard

19 hours ago
High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash Road deaths

High school student killed in tragic Phrae motorcycle crash

19 hours ago
Thailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee20 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, June 12, 2025
73 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.

Related Articles

Laotian pair nabbed for Mekong meth smuggling

Laotian pair nabbed for Mekong meth smuggling

Thursday, April 10, 2025
Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

Jim Thompson: The man, the house and the mystery that won’t die

Monday, March 24, 2025
400,000 meth pills seized along Mekong River in drug crackdown

400,000 meth pills seized along Mekong River in drug crackdown

Wednesday, February 26, 2025
Thai woman earns 30,000 baht for reuniting man with monkey doll

Thai woman earns 30,000 baht for reuniting man with monkey doll

Tuesday, February 18, 2025
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x