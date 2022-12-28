Thailand
Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
In a scene reminiscent of a Quentin Tarantino movie, Thai police embarked on a high-speed car chase with a man high on drugs driving dangerously. The scene culminated in a man’s arrest after a two-hour standoff where shots were fired and police were threatened by a knife in Koh Chang in Trat, eastern Thailand.
Koh Chang Police Station and Tourist Police yesterday were alerted to a man driving dangerously in a blue SUV near the island’s ferry terminal. After a brief search, officers spotted the blue car moving dangerously toward Khlong Phrao. Officers ordered the man to stop but he ignored the request and continued driving down the main road to Kai Bae Beach.
Officers called ahead and set up a roadblock with two trucks before taking out pistols and firing shots at the car tyres to make the man stop. The reckless driver was now stationary in his car and unable to move but he still refused to cooperate or get out of his vehicle. Instead, the suspect remonstrated angrily toward police officers and threatened them with a knife.
After a two-hour impasse, causing a huge traffic backlog on the island, officers decided to smash the car window and taser him. He was then taken to the police station for further questioning.
Officers searched the suspect’s blue car but did not find any illegal drugs other than prescription pills for someone suffering from psychotic symptoms.
The investigating officer believes the suspect was probably suffering from a reaction to the psychotic medicine which made him act erratically.
The driver took a drug test but the result has not been made available to the press.
The investigation continues.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Thailand’s national park chief released on bail for 400,000 baht
Royal Thai Police ordered to find Red Bull Heir and deliver justice
CNN selects Bangkok and ICONSIAM’s firework shows as one of world’s 10 ‘Great Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve’
Thai PM wants Red Bull heir found ASAP | GMT
Gold thief begs for freedom after being trapped by security door
Italian man fined 3000 baht for showing genitals to children
Thai park ranger ‘Chaiwat’ working in civil service despite murder charges
Govt official allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribes
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during New Year | Thailand News Today
New Zealander falls to death from train in Thailand
Woman arrested for keeping protected birds as pets
Sam Smith’s ‘Thrill of it All’ Koh Samui motorcycle tour
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Bangkok chosen as Asia’s 2nd most cycling-friendly city
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Sailor floating in Gulf of Thailand for 60 hours rescued by navy
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Thai AirAsia predicts 90% post-pandemic recovery
Woman and Thai-Turkish daughter dumped on roadside in Pattaya
Anti-government protest leader under fire over expensive handbag
Police arrest 7 men for robbery of Chinese man’s house in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations2 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand2 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Bangkok23 hours ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Guides1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
-
Koh Samui22 hours ago
Bridge connecting Koh Samui to mainland Thailand to open in 2029