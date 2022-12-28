Connect with us

Thailand

Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase

Published

 on 

Photo via นสพ.ประชามติ ตราด

In a scene reminiscent of a Quentin Tarantino movie, Thai police embarked on a high-speed car chase with a man high on drugs driving dangerously. The scene culminated in a man’s arrest after a two-hour standoff where shots were fired and police were threatened by a knife in Koh Chang in Trat, eastern Thailand.

Koh Chang Police Station and Tourist Police yesterday were alerted to a man driving dangerously in a blue SUV near the island’s ferry terminal. After a brief search, officers spotted the blue car moving dangerously toward Khlong Phrao. Officers ordered the man to stop but he ignored the request and continued driving down the main road to Kai Bae Beach.

Officers called ahead and set up a roadblock with two trucks before taking out pistols and firing shots at the car tyres to make the man stop. The reckless driver was now stationary in his car and unable to move but he still refused to cooperate or get out of his vehicle. Instead, the suspect remonstrated angrily toward police officers and threatened them with a knife.

After a two-hour impasse, causing a huge traffic backlog on the island, officers decided to smash the car window and taser him. He was then taken to the police station for further questioning.

Officers searched the suspect’s blue car but did not find any illegal drugs other than prescription pills for someone suffering from psychotic symptoms.

The investigating officer believes the suspect was probably suffering from a reaction to the psychotic medicine which made him act erratically.

The driver took a drug test but the result has not been made available to the press.

The investigation continues.

 

