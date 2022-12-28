Thailand
Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
The heart-wrenching story of a destitute man who walked 1,000 kilometres over 11 days to find work to feed his two starving children has a happy ending.
The jobless man, Norraphat, and his two daughters, aged 10 and 12 years old, began their long arduous journey from a relative’s house in the Tung Wa district of Satun on December 11. The exhausting trip ended when the family of three arrived in the Pluak Daeng district of Rayong on December 22.
The 47 year old father of two girls walked and hitchhiked for over 11 days because they could not afford any transport costs. They slept in gas stations and temples along the way until they arrived in Rayong where they encountered a man from the Pluak Daeng Rescue Team, Sarawut Poommarin.
Sarawut told the media that he had been tipped off by a motorcycle taxi rider who spotted the family walking on the road. The kindly motorcycle taxi rider urged the 46 year old Pluak Daeng Rescue Team man to help the family.
Sarawut discovered the family in front of a shopping mall in the Pluak Daeng district. He quickly set about his task of finding a job for Norraphat on a construction site, a room for the family to stay in and also managed to find a school for the two girls to study.
An emotional Norraphat was in tears as he spoke to the Thai media on Sunday, December 25. He revealed that he used to be a fisherman and singer at several restaurants and bars in Satun, and Phuket, where he met his wife. He revealed they split up five years ago and he has been unable to contact her since.
Norraphat moved in with his sister after he lost his job but then decided to go on the tramp to look for work because he was afraid his children would starve and not be able to study.
Norraphat was overwhelmed by the support and thanked everyone for helping him start a new life.
Norraphat made known that he wanted to sing again if he had a chance. He added that his two daughters also liked to sing as well and had won several prizes at school. He hoped his children would have a chance to develop their singing skills in the future.
The head of the Rayong Provincial Shelter for Children and Families, Nopphana Charoentham, visited the family at the construction site last Sunday.
Nopphana said the shelter would take care of the family. They would process a new house registration for them to settle in the province and give them some essentials and a supporting budget of 3,000 baht.
