Thailand
Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
On Monday, a doctor gave an interesting lecture about provincial alcohol consumption in Thailand at a conference held by the Centre of Addiction Studies in Bangkok.
Dr Athip Tan-Aree, M.D., from Srithanya Hospital in Nonthaburi province, revealed the results of a nationwide survey that asked 84,000 Thai respondents questions about their alcohol drinking habits.
The survey found that 28% of respondents over 15 years old or more drank alcohol in the past 12 months. Results showed that 9% of 15 to 19 year olds drank alcohol, despite the law forbidding the sale of alcohol to anyone under 20 years old.
Among adult drinkers, 43.8% said that they drank at least once per week, 35.9% said they drank heavily and 31.6% admitted to drink-driving.
By region, northern and northeastern provinces were home to far more big drinkers than central and southern Thailand.
Top 5 Thai provinces drinking the most alcohol
- Nan
- Chiang Rai
- Phrae
- Mukdahan
- Phayao
Top 5 Thai provinces drinking the least alcohol
- Yala
- Pattani
- Narathiwat
- Phang Nga
- Sing Buri
The same survey was last conducted five years ago in 2017. The five provinces drinking the least alcohol have not changed since 2017, said the doctor.
Interestingly, the provinces drinking the most have changed since 2017. Lampang province moved from 1st to 22nd place, Chantha Buri moved from 4th to 18th and Sukhothai moved from 5th to 17th place.
Northern Thailand and northeast Thailand are home to more heavy drinkers compared with central and southern Thailand, in both 2017 and 2021.
Since 2008, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the Stop Drink Network Organisation (SDN Thailand) have run a campaign entitled “Giving Liquor = Curse” (ให้เหล้า = แช่ง).
The campaign suggests that giving someone alcohol as a gift is equivalent to putting a curse upon them since alcohol is the root of many accidents and diseases.
Thailand is notorious for road accidents and road deaths. It comes as no surprise that drink-driving was found to be the cause of 29.51% of the 2,707 road accidents recorded in just seven days between December 29, 2021, to January 4, 2022. Road accidents always increase during the holidays.
Get more from The Thaiger
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Chiang Mai wants more Chinese-speaking tour guides in readiness for the Spring Festival
Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Thailand’s national park chief released on bail for 400,000 baht
Royal Thai Police ordered to find Red Bull Heir and deliver justice
CNN selects Bangkok and ICONSIAM’s firework shows as one of world’s 10 ‘Great Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve’
Thai PM wants Red Bull heir found ASAP | GMT
Gold thief begs for freedom after being trapped by security door
Italian man fined 3000 baht for showing genitals to children
Thai park ranger ‘Chaiwat’ working in civil service despite murder charges
Govt official allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribes
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
Teen brutally stabs other teens with scissors in Phuket fight
Group attacks Russian man near Phuket shopping mall
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
Alcohol banned from festive gift baskets in Thailand
Patong lifeguards rescue Australian tourist who suddenly fell unconscious
Anti-government protest leader under fire over expensive handbag
VIDEO: Navy rescues stranded sailor from Thailand’s choppy waters
Sailor floating in Gulf of Thailand for 60 hours rescued by navy
Monkey steals bag containing 50,000 Thai baht and throws it off a cliff
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
Thai AirAsia predicts 90% post-pandemic recovery
Woman and Thai-Turkish daughter dumped on roadside in Pattaya
Village chief survives accidentally shooting himself while driving in central Thailand
Police arrest 7 men for robbery of Chinese man’s house in Pattaya
Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Trending
-
Best of2 days ago
Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in Bangkok 2023
-
Destinations2 days ago
Best Western Hotels continues to expand with 6 new signings across the globe
-
Thailand2 days ago
Body of tattooed man wearing Royal Thai Navy shirt washes up in southern Thailand
-
Crime2 days ago
Golden gunmen set to repel crime wave in Thailand’s Wild West
-
Guides1 day ago
What makes Amari Phuket a private tropical paradise?
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Bangkok hailed one of the top 10 places in the world to spend New Year’s Eve
-
Crime2 days ago
Foreign man fornicates with Thai woman on Pattaya street ‘for 30 minutes’
-
Bangkok1 day ago
Thailand offers free entry to museums and parks during new year holiday
Recent comments: