Connect with us

Thailand

Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol

Published

 on 

On Monday, a doctor gave an interesting lecture about provincial alcohol consumption in Thailand at a conference held by the Centre of Addiction Studies in Bangkok.

Dr Athip Tan-Aree, M.D., from Srithanya Hospital in Nonthaburi province, revealed the results of a nationwide survey that asked 84,000 Thai respondents questions about their alcohol drinking habits.

The survey found that 28% of respondents over 15 years old or more drank alcohol in the past 12 months. Results showed that 9% of 15 to 19 year olds drank alcohol, despite the law forbidding the sale of alcohol to anyone under 20 years old.

Among adult drinkers, 43.8% said that they drank at least once per week, 35.9% said they drank heavily and 31.6% admitted to drink-driving.

By region, northern and northeastern provinces were home to far more big drinkers than central and southern Thailand.

Top 5 Thai provinces drinking the most alcohol

  1. Nan
  2. Chiang Rai
  3. Phrae
  4. Mukdahan
  5. Phayao

Top 5 Thai provinces drinking the least alcohol

  1. Yala
  2. Pattani
  3. Narathiwat
  4. Phang Nga
  5. Sing Buri

The same survey was last conducted five years ago in 2017. The five provinces drinking the least alcohol have not changed since 2017, said the doctor.

Interestingly, the provinces drinking the most have changed since 2017. Lampang province moved from 1st to 22nd place, Chantha Buri moved from 4th to 18th and Sukhothai moved from 5th to 17th place.

Northern Thailand and northeast Thailand are home to more heavy drinkers compared with central and southern Thailand, in both 2017 and 2021.

Since 2008, the Thai Health Promotion Foundation and the Stop Drink Network Organisation (SDN Thailand) have run a campaign entitled “Giving Liquor = Curse” (ให้เหล้า = แช่ง).

The campaign suggests that giving someone alcohol as a gift is equivalent to putting a curse upon them since alcohol is the root of many accidents and diseases.

Thailand is notorious for road accidents and road deaths. It comes as no surprise that drink-driving was found to be the cause of 29.51% of the 2,707 road accidents recorded in just seven days between December 29, 2021, to January 4, 2022. Road accidents always increase during the holidays.

 

Get more from The Thaiger

FREE APP: ANDROID or iOS | HAVE YOUR SAY FORUM |

News Categories:
Related Topics:

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Recent comments:
Ramanathan.P
2022-12-28 12:27
It  would be more realistic if they had done the survey based on the sales of alcohol.......

Leah is a translator and news writer for the Thaiger. Leah studied East Asian Religions and Thai Studies at the University of Leeds and Chiang Mai University. Leah covers crime, politics, environment, human rights, entertainment, travel and culture in Thailand and southeast Asia.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Road deaths9 mins ago

Ceremony launches “Seven Days of Danger” for Phuket roads
Thailand13 mins ago

HTMS Sukhothai update: Thai navy confirms 22 dead, 7 missing
Thailand31 mins ago

Chiang Mai wants more Chinese-speaking tour guides in readiness for the Spring Festival
Sponsored3 hours ago

Where you can get cannabis in Pattaya
Thailand55 mins ago

Survey reveals which Thai provinces drink the most alcohol
Thailand1 hour ago

Police arrest man high on drugs in Koh Chang after high-speed chase
Thailand2 hours ago

Destitute man walks 1,000 kilometres over 11 days with 2 daughters to find job
Join the conversation on the Thaiger Talk forums today!
Create an Account
Thailand2 hours ago

Thai DCD: you probably won’t die of a brain eating amoeba
Crime2 hours ago

Thailand’s national park chief released on bail for 400,000 baht
Crime3 hours ago

Royal Thai Police ordered to find Red Bull Heir and deliver justice
Press Room3 hours ago

CNN selects Bangkok and ICONSIAM’s firework shows as one of world’s 10 ‘Great Places for an unforgettable New Year’s Eve’
Thailand4 hours ago

Thai PM wants Red Bull heir found ASAP | GMT
Thailand19 hours ago

Gold thief begs for freedom after being trapped by security door
Crime19 hours ago

Italian man fined 3000 baht for showing genitals to children
Crime20 hours ago

Thai park ranger ‘Chaiwat’ working in civil service despite murder charges
Crime20 hours ago

Govt official allegedly caught red-handed accepting bribes
Thailand1 year ago

Morning Top Stories Thailand | Police to end protests, Human Trafficking | September 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism2 years ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism2 years ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand2 years ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11

Trending