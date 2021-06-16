Connect with us

Thailand

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout

Tanutam Thawan

Published 

21 seconds ago

 on 

Photo via Flickr/World Travel & Tourism Council

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha has again apologised for holdups in the rollout of Covid-19 vaccines, saying there were a number of reasons for the delays. Earlier this week, 25 vaccination sites in Bangkok postponed inoculations. Several hospitals also delayed vaccinations over the weekend due to a limited supply.

“As the prime minister and director of CCSA, I am the top executive in this war against Covid. I must apologise for the problems that happened and I take all the responsibility.”

The prime minister had also apologised last week for holdups in the national vaccine rollout. He says doses have been delivered gradually in small lots. With a limited supply of vaccines on hand, inoculation sites with high demand ran low and had to postpone injections. Prayut says the production process and quality checks for vaccines are time-consuming and can cause delays for deliveries, adding that other countries have similar issues.

Priority has also been given to areas with active Covid-19 outbreaks and to those who are at high risk of infection, which has led to postponements for vaccine appointments for some who had registered but are not in a priority group.

While the CCSA announced that there is a shortage of vaccines with no deliveries this week, officials say they are still on track to meet this month’s target of 6 million doses. The Thai government plans to inoculate 50 million people by the end of the year, reaching herd immunity. Prayut says the government plans to acquire more vaccines to cover 80% to 90% of the population in 2022.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?

📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates

News Categories:
Related Topics:

image

Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.

Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.

Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.

Tanutam Thawan

Local Thai journalist speaking fluent Thai and English. Tanutam studied in Khon Kaen before attending Bangkok’s Chulalongkhorn University.

Follow Thaiger by email:

Thailand22 seconds ago

PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Politics2 mins ago

Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
Best of15 mins ago

5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket

Phuket Sandbox July 1st

days
hours
minutes
seconds

Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!

READ MORE

Sponsored by image

Environment36 mins ago

Blacktip reef sharks get protected status as Environment Minister blasts video cruelty
Northern Thailand41 mins ago

Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
Thailand49 mins ago

100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
Thailand1 hour ago

Good Morning Thailand | Tracking wrist bands for sandbox? Sex tourism, 2022 Michelin Guide
Best of1 hour ago

Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Coronavirus (Covid-19)1 hour ago

Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
Coronavirus (Covid-19)2 hours ago

Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new infections and 40 deaths
World3 hours ago

Global travel demand driven by vaccine rollouts: Tripadvisor survey
Technology3 hours ago

Samsung Galaxy M62; Should You Buy It?
Phuket3 hours ago

Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Thailand17 hours ago

Tourism officials eye August reopening under “Pattaya Move On” travel scheme
Thailand3 months ago

Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Tourism3 months ago

Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Phuket4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Tourism4 months ago

Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand4 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
Tourism4 months ago

In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand5 months ago

Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8

Trending