Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Thai PM apologises for delays in vaccination rollout

Maya Taylor

Published 

38 seconds ago

 on 

PHOTO: Flickr/World Travel & Tourism Council

Sorry seems to be the hardest word… Or so the song goes. But the Thai PM has managed it (admittedly some would say it took a while). Prayut Chan-o-cha has apologised for the hiccups with the national vaccine rollout, admitting yesterday that there had been delays.

The Bangkok Post reports that the PM insists the situation will improve with the arrival of additional vaccine doses. He says distribution had been limited due to doses arriving gradually, in batches, as opposed to all at once.

“I must apologise to anyone who experienced inconvenience. The government will try to acquire as many more vaccines as possible and not just wait for contracted vaccines. I believe that more vaccine doses will be delivered next month and services at inoculation stations in the provinces will be more conveniently managed. We do not want people who registered for vaccinations to suffer further delays.”

According to the Bangkok Post report, initial distribution will focus on infected people, high-risk employees, and key tourism and economic areas. The government has an ambitious aim to administer at least 100 million vaccine doses. Contracts have been signed to purchase 61 million doses of the locally-produced AstraZeneca vaccine, in addition to 6 million doses of the Chinese Sinovac.

The PM says the government plans to order a further 8 million Sinovac doses, along with 25 million doses of the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines. Added into the mix eventually will be Thailand’s own Covid-19 vaccine.

The national vaccine rollout kicked off on Monday, when over 400,000 doses were administered. Over 4 million people in the country have now received at least 1 dose of a Covid-19 vaccine.

Meanwhile, Kiattiphum Wongrajit from the Public Health Ministry says another 1 million Sinovac doses are due to arrive tomorrow and another AstraZeneca shipment is expected on June 14. Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul says all provinces have received vaccine doses and that it’s up to provincial officials to ensure they’re widely distributed.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Maya Taylor

A seasoned writer, with a degree in Creative Writing. Over ten years' experience in producing blog and magazine articles, news reports and website content.

Thailand

Korat prisons declared to be Covid free

Jack Arthur

Published

19 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

Photo via Yingcheep Atchanont from Flickr.

Nakhon Ratchasima, aka Korat, a northeastern province, has no inmates with Covid-19 in any of its 6 prisons. It was determined to be Covid free after all of its inmates were tested for the virus, says the governor say Kobchai Boon-orana today.

The announcement came via a video conference with the heads of the 6 prisons.

The 6 prisons are:

  1. Nakhon Ratchasima Central Prison in the Muang district
  2. Khlong Phai Central Prison in Si Khiu district
  3. Nakhon Ratchasima Women Correctional Institution in the Si Khiu district
  4. Si Khiu Prison in the Si Khiu district
  5. Bua Yai Prison in the Bua Yai district
  6. Khao Prik Prison in the Si Khiu district

Kobchai says the concern wasn’t the virus running rampant amidst the inmates as there had been a moratorium on outside visitors. The concern was the virus could be spread from prison officials. To thwart this possibility, prison officials had been tested every 2 weeks, and the officials and their families were “instructed” to not go to “risk areas”.

New inmates, and those that had to be taken out of the prisons, were placed in a 14 quarantine.

Kobchai reassured the public that most of the prison officials have been vaccinated. Vaccinations for the inmates was not mentioned.

2 weeks ago it was reported that there were 0ver 1,200 new infections found across 14 Thai prisons.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals

Tanutam Thawan

Published

19 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

Photo via Public Health Ministry

2,662 new Covid-19 cases and 28 coronavirus-related deaths were reported today by the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration. Since April 1, the start of the latest wave of infections in Thailand, the CCSA has reported 153,685 Covid-19 cases.

Out of the new cases reported today, 534 were reported in correctional facilities. Over the past month, more than a dozen Thai prisons have reported Covid-19 outbreaks with thousands of inmates infected with the virus. New cases at prisons have been reported about everyday.

There are now 49,252 active Covid-19 cases in Thailand. Since the start of the pandemic last year, the CCSA has reported a total of 182,548 Covid-19 infections and 1,297 coronavirus-related deaths.

Cases remain high in Bangkok with 1,098 new infections confirmed today. Many clusters in Bangkok are at construction camps. In surrounding provinces, 269 new cases were reported in Samut Prakan, 75 cases in Samut Sakhon, and 77 in Nonthaburi.

While Bangkok remains the Covid hotspot in the latest wave, Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson Natapanu Nopakun says the situation in other provinces has improved.

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger Tuesday Covid Update: 2,662 new cases and 28 deaths, provincial totals | News by Thaiger

 

Coronavirus (Covid-19)

US report says Covid-19 may have leaked from a Chinese lab

Jack Arthur

Published

20 hours ago

on

Tuesday, June 8, 2021

By

Photo via ca.garcia.s from Pixnio.

Yesterday, a report was released that claimed “a virus leak from a Chinese lab in Wuhan is a credible assumption and worthy of additional investigation”. The report comes from the Wall Street Journal and is based on a classified document.

According to US media, the study was conducted last May by the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory in California, which was used by the State Department as it launched an inquiry into the Covid-19 origins.

According to the report, the assessment used genomic analysis of the Covid-19 virus.

The US government is currently speculating 2 possible scenarios…

  1. The virus happened because of a laboratory accident
  2. The virus came about via human contact with an infected animal

US President Biden says they have not reached a conclusion.

During President Trump’s tenure, there was a report that alleged 3 researchers working at China’s Wuhan Institute of Virorolgoy got so sick in November 2019 that they needed medical attention.

US officials have claimed that China has not been transparent about the virus’ origins. Beijing has denied such accusations.

However, the WHO’s Mike Ryan said yesterday that WHO cannot force China to reveal more information about Covid-19’s origins.

SOURCE: Thai PBS World

 

Trending