Thailand
Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
Yesterday, a renowned Thai doctor, told media that he and his colleagues strongly opposed any program designed to admit foreign tourists, even the vaccinated, if the tourists aren’t required to do a strict 14 day quarantine.
Further, Dr Prasits thinks that the quarantine should be even longer, depending on the variant.
The doctor, and Dean of Faculty of Medicine at Siriaj Hospital, was alluding to programs such as the Phuket Sandbox and the Pattaya Move On scheme. Both programs would allow foreign (vaccinated) tourists to enter Thailand without a strict quarantine. However, visitors would still have to follow some terms and conditions.
He thinks these programs are coming too soon and the country should wait until the entire country has reached the 70% vaccination goal. A goal, it’s speculated, that might not be reached until next year.
Barring that, he thinks Thailand should wait until much more of the country has been vaccinated. He was worried that the measures and precautions already in place aren’t enough.
His primary concern is variants of the virus. Notably, variants that haven’t been discovered yet and could cause more problems down the line. Dr Prasit acknowledged the economy needs tourists to survive, but he emphasized that health concerns should take priority over economic ones.
However, Dr Prasit conceded that regardless of his and other medical professionals concerns, it is inevitable the country will keep pushing ahead with plans to reopen. He believes there is a happy medium between the “freedom” of tourists and preventative health measures.
Finally, Dr Prasit relayed his concerns that restrictions are being relaxed too quickly. He thinks restrictions have already relaxed “too much” in certain areas. He believes a level of indifference has set in toward Covid precautions. He considers this a failure of not taking the situation seriously enough.
SOURCE: The Phuket News
Want more Thailand news from the Thaiger family?
📱 Download our app on Android or iOS for instant updates on your mobile
📝️ Join the conversation on Thaiger Talk - discuss news & life in our Thailand forums
📧 Subscribe to our daily email newsletter
👍 Like/Follow us on Facebook
🔔 Subscribe to or Join our YouTube channel for daily video updates
Join the conversation and have your say on Thailand news published on The Thaiger.
Thaiger Talk is our new Thaiger Community where you can join the discussion on everything happening in Thailand right now.
Please note that articles are not posted to the forum instantly and can take up to 20 min before being visible. Click for more information and the Thaiger Talk Guidelines.
Top 5 Meditation Centres and Retreats in Thailand
Thai police chief donates 100,000 baht to Phuket man shot by a drunk officer
Covid-19, food delivery brings rise in plastic and infectious waste
Phuket Sandbox July 1st
Thaiger is getting behind local businesses for the restart of tourism in July - up to 50% discounts across all advertising packages in June!
Renowned Thai doctor cautions against letting tourists avoid 14 day quarantine
PM Prayut Chan-o-cha says sorry again for delays in the Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Trial begins in Myanmar for former leader Aung San Suu Kyi
5 Top Secret Beaches in Phuket
Blacktip reef sharks get protected status as Environment Minister blasts video cruelty
Dozens of python eggs found underneath home
100 neglected cats rescued by Save Elephant Foundation
Leading Thai doctor calls on government to accelerate vaccine rollout
Good Morning Thailand | Tracking wrist bands for sandbox? Sex tourism, 2022 Michelin Guide
Top 5 Gyms in Bangkok
Thonburi Healthcare Group to import 5 million doses of Moderna
Wednesday Covid Update: 2,331 new infections and 40 deaths
New online entry packages offered by AXA to welcome in tourists
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
Best-case for Phuket’s Sandbox: up to 1.2 million tourists, Kasikorn predicts
14 day Phuket stay cuts predicted sandbox arrivals in half
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
Phuket governor asks for funds for tourist tracking app
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
Phuket bars to stay closed for July 1 sandbox
Site launched for June 14 vaccine signup for all foreigners
Bangkok university student dies after allegedly beaten by a group of students
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
Starting up your business in Thailand the easy way with True Digital Park
More details uncovered in billionaire couple’s Koh Tao death
Thailand News Today | Thai Airways in rehab, All go for Songkran | March 4
Phuket’s nightlife. Yes, bars and clubs are still open | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Covid passport talks, Thai Airways heads to court | March 2
Phuket Thai food treats you need to try | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Bars, pubs and restaurants ‘sort of’ back to normal | Feb 23
In search of Cat & Dog Cafés in Phuket Town | VIDEO
Thailand News Today | Gambling crackdown, Seafood market to reopen, Vlogger challenge | Jan 21
Thailand News Today | Covid testing for visas, Business impact, Vaccine approval | January 19
Thailand News Today | Weekend Bangkok bombs, Thailand fires, Covid update | January 18
Thailand News Today | Stray car on runway, Indonesian quake, 300 baht tourist fee | January 15
Thailand News Today | Governor off respirator, sex-trafficking arrest, condo prices falling | January 14
Thailand News Today | Chinese vaccine, Thailand ‘drug hub’, Covid update | January 13
Thailand News Today | Bangkok may ease restrictions, Phuket bar curfew, Vaccine roll out | January 12
Thailand News Today | Covid latest, Cockfights closed down, Bryde’s Whale beached | January 11
Thailand News Today | Southern floods, Face mask fines, Thai Air Asia woes | January 8
Trending
- Phuket4 days ago
UPDATE: Tourism Minister reportedly says July 1 ‘sandbox’ won’t happen
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)3 days ago
With nearly 60% of their population vaccinated, why is Chile’s Covid rate surging?
- Pattaya4 days ago
Pattaya October reopening hampered by obstacles
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)5 hours ago
Location-tracking wristbands and punishments for escapees: Phuket gets ready to welcome vaccinated tourists
- Songkhla3 days ago
Songkhla officials investigate pricey street lamps
- Coronavirus (Covid-19)4 days ago
Covid UPDATE: 3,277 new infections and 29 deaths, provincial totals
- Phuket3 days ago
TAT declares Phuket “is ready” to reopen for tourism on July 1
- Central Thailand3 days ago
Penis statue works as village sees rain after erection