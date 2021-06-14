Connect with us

25 vaccination sites put on hold in Bangkok

Jack Arthur

Published 

25 seconds ago

 on 

Hindustan Times cropped.

This morning, the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration, announced that people who registered through the Thai Ruam Jai website and scheduled vaccination for tomorrow or later will have to wait to get vaccinated. All 25 vaccination sites that were not part of a hospital will be delayed.

However, the BMA wants the public to know that they can be vaccinated. Once the BMA receives the doses. The BMA says that those who want to be vaccinated will receive a new appointment by text.

Currently, over 80,000 people in Bangkok have received at least 1 inoculation since the mass vaccination program started (and stopped in places like this). Almost 14,000 people were inoculated on Saturday.

The 25 sites that have postponed vaccinations are:

  • The University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce
  • The Street Ratchada
  • Central Ladprao
  • Siam Cement Group
  • Sripatum University
  • Central Festival Eastville
  • Thai PBS
  • Samyan Mitrtown
  • Asiatique
  • True Digital Park
  • Thanya Park
  • Central World
  • Siam Paragon
  • Lotus Rama 4
  • The Emporium
  • The Mall Bangkapi
  • Robinson Ladkrabang
  • Lotus Minburi
  • Big C Romklao
  • ICONSIAM
  • Central Pinklao
  • The Mall Bang Khae
  • Big C Bang Bon
  • PTT Station Rama 2

Over the weekend, other hospitals also had to delay vaccinations as they didn’t have enough doses to go around.

Last week, the Health Ministry ordered hospitals to not postpone vaccinations. Even if the hospitals did not receive adequate doses. It is not clear what the hospitals were supposed to put in the vaccinations. Yesterday, the Rural Doctors Society in Thailand demanded the government be more transparent when it came to Covid-19.

SOURCE: Thai PBS

 

Trending