Bangkok cracks down on smoky buses amid pollution crisis

Puntid Tantivangphaisal56 minutes agoLast Updated: Thursday, January 16, 2025
Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

To tackle Bangkok’s escalating air pollution, city officials inspected public buses for black smoke emissions at the Bangkok Mass Transit Authority’s (BMTA) Sathuphradit Depot on Tuesday, January 14.

The initiative, led by Phonprom Wikitset, Advisor to the Governor of Bangkok, and Prapat Luangsirinapa, Director of the Environmental Office, aimed to address the city’s fine particulate matter (PM2.5) crisis.

The inspections covered five buses from BMTA’s Zone 2 and Zone 4 operations. While four buses met the legal emission standard of 30% opacity, one exceeded the limit and was ordered to undergo repairs before returning to service.

Advisor Phonprom highlighted the urgency of stricter measures.

“Although four buses passed, they still emitted visible white smoke, which is concerning. We aim to lower the legal opacity limit to 15% in the short term.”

Phonprom also revealed BMTA’s long-term plan to replace polluting diesel buses with electric vehicles (EVs).

“The transition to EVs will significantly reduce air pollution in Bangkok once implemented.”

The inspection is part of a broader effort by the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) to combat PM2.5, a hazardous pollutant linked to severe health risks. The city has been grappling with dangerously high pollution levels, prompting city officials to step up initiatives targeting major contributors like vehicle emissions.

With electric buses on the horizon and stricter emission standards in the pipeline, Bangkok’s push for cleaner, greener public transport signals a critical step toward reducing its pollution burden. However, the move also underscores the immediate need for enforcement and infrastructure upgrades to address the city’s pressing air quality concerns, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, schools in Thailand may transition to online classes if fine dust pollution reaches critical levels, according to the Thai Education Ministry. Teachers are advised to monitor students’ health as PM2.5 haze pollution affects several provinces, including Bangkok.

