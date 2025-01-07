PM Paetongtarn defends Thaksin amid racist remark controversy

Photo courtesy of Amarin TV

Stepping out from a Cabinet lunch today, Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra launched into a defence of her father, Thaksin, after he was caught in making controversial racist comments during a rally speech. Thaksin’s remarks yesterday, January 6, criticised as discriminatory, sparked a backlash and calls from Senator Angkhana Neelapaijit for Paetongtarn to reprimand him.

Initially caught off-guard by the journalists’ pressing questions, Paetongtarn responded, “Oh, did he really discriminate?” The Thai premier then clarified that Thaksin’s speech was intended to inspire self-confidence, not offend.

“He spoke about embracing natural beauty and creating opportunities without the need for plastic surgery. He never discriminated. It’s about encouraging people to be proud of who they are.”

As reporters pushed further, the 38 year old Thai PM firmly denied any malicious intent in her father’s words, highlighting his belief in the unique beauty of all nationalities.

“Koreans, Japanese, Thais, we all have our own charm.”

Regarding calls for her to warn Thaksin, she dismissed the idea, stating that their private discussions had already clarified his good intentions, reported Amarin TV.

On a separate note, PM Paetongtarn also disclosed that her young son was battling influenza A—a virus she recently overcame. With a growing outbreak sweeping the nation, she admitted her concerns for both her children’s health and urged the public to act.

“I want everyone to get vaccinated. Vaccines make a difference in how severe the symptoms are when you catch a cold.”

ORIGINAL STORY: Thaksin sparks outrage with racist remarks in Chiang Rai

The former Prime Minister of Thailand, Thaksin Shinawatra, delivered a controversial speech containing racist remarks about international models from Africa while supporting his daughter and Pheu Thai Party members in the Provincial Administrative Organisation chief election campaign in the northern province of Chiang Rai.

Thaksin has taken a prominent role in the local election campaign in Chiang Rai as his home province is in the north. The party’s candidate is the former Provincial Administrative Organisation chief, Salakjitch Tiyapairat, who is running for the election this year under the number 2 banner.

The 75 year old former PM stated that he is now paying closer attention to local politics than in the past. He noted that many things had changed during his 17-year absence from Thailand and remarked on the need to address economic improvements across the country.

As part of his economic revitalisation agenda, Thaksin spoke about the potential for Thai citizens to excel in the international entertainment industry. In attempting to encourage Thai people, he made an offensive comparison between Thai nationals and models from African countries, which was widely regarded as racist.

“African people, who have black skin and flat noses, which make it difficult to breathe, were hired for millions of baht to be models. Our Thai people look much better. There’s no need for nose or jaw surgery or breast augmentation. It’s time to encourage Thai people, including ethnic groups like the Karen, who possess natural beauty, to become international models.”

In addition to his offensive comments about foreigners, Thaksin criticised Thai TikTokers and other netizens who openly criticised the government led by his daughter, PM Paetongtarn Shinawatra. He stated that he would send them ropes for their suicide if they were so disillusioned with the state of affairs.

Although Thaksin currently holds no official position in the government or the Pheu Thai Party, party members continue to respect his past achievements and political influence. As a result, he appears to wield considerable influence over the party’s direction and governmental affairs.

Recently, Thai political journalists assigned yearly nicknames to prominent politicians. The government led by Paetongtarn was mockingly dubbed “Government Pampered by Dad” due to Thaksin’s influence.

Paetongtarn herself was nicknamed “Paetongphoy (แพทองโพย)” – with “phoy” in Thai meaning “script.” The nickname came from her tendency to rely on her tablet during speeches and discussions with foreign leaders, which has drawn widespread public criticism.