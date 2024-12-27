Yacht fleet breakfast: Thaksin and Thamanat’s island meet-up

Photo courtesy of The Nation

Former Prime Minister Thaksin Shinawatra and ex-Agriculture Minister Thamanat Prompow made waves yesterday, December 26 as they were spotted enjoying a private breakfast on the picturesque Koh Lipe, Satun province.

The political duo arrived in style, leading a fleet of six luxury yachts to the tropical getaway. Landing unannounced at the upscale Bulow Casa Grand View Resort, they dined from 9am to 11am, turning heads with their high-profile presence.

Their breakfast meeting comes hot on the heels of Thamanat’s political manoeuvre, which saw him rally 20 MPs from the opposition Palang Pracharath Party to join the government coalition led by Pheu Thai—Thaksin’s political brainchild.

During the visit, the pair were warmly greeted by local dignitaries, including Koh Lipe Entrepreneurs Association president Mukta Booeat, Koh Sarai subdistrict chief Nitit Sittarunno, and Lipe Police Station chief Police Major Sujit Piriya.

Adding intrigue to the day, Thaksin had earlier hinted at a provisional meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim, reportedly scheduled yesterday at a confidential location in Thailand. The talks were expected to address ongoing negotiations between the Thai government and the Barisan Revolusi Nasional (BRN), the group at the forefront of the southern insurgency, reported The Nation.

Observers speculate that this island rendezvous could signify more than just breakfast—potentially paving the way for strategic political and regional discussions. For now, Koh Lipe has added another chapter to its storied history as a backdrop for power moves.

In related news, in a scene worthy of a political drama, Thaksin made a grand entrance as he joined his daughter, Paetongtarn, on a luxury train journey to Hua Hin. The trip, organised for Pheu Thai MPs and ministers, marked a rare public appearance for the controversial patriarch amidst ongoing investigations.

In other news, the Election Commission (EC) remains steadfast in its investigation into allegations against Thaksin, focusing on claims of his manipulation of the Pheu Thai Party and interference in the coalition government.