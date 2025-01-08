Thailand faces cold weather, frost and southern thunderstorms

Picture courtesy of Wathanyu Chomchuen, Unsplash

Thailand is experiencing cool to cold weather, with frost reported in mountainous regions and thunderstorms anticipated in five southern provinces. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) forecasts temperature changes and advises caution for high waves at sea as of January 8.

In the coming 24 hours, temperatures in northern and northeastern Thailand are expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius, with morning fog. Despite the increase, these regions will remain cool to cold, especially in mountainous areas where frost may occur.

Advertisements

The central region, including Bangkok, as well as the eastern and upper southern regions, will have cool mornings.

The public in upper Thailand and the upper southern region is advised to take care of their health due to the cool weather and be cautious of potential fire hazards due to dry conditions. Caution is also urged when travelling through foggy areas.

This weather is influenced by a weakening high-pressure system or cold air mass covering upper Thailand, the upper southern region, and the South China Sea.

The northeast monsoon over the Gulf of Thailand, the southern region, and the Andaman Sea is also weakening, leading to reduced rainfall in the lower southern region though isolated thunderstorms may still occur. The Gulf of Thailand is experiencing moderate sea conditions with waves between 1 and 2 metres, rising over 2 metres in stormy areas. Mariners are advised to navigate carefully, avoiding areas with thunderstorms.

Cold weather

Advertisements

From January 10 to January 13, a new strong cold air mass from China is expected to bring colder weather and strong winds to Thailand. Increased rainfall and heavy downpours are anticipated in the lower southern region, with stronger winds and 2 to 4 metre high waves in the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, exceeding 4 metres in stormy areas.

Dust accumulation remains a concern in upper Thailand, with stagnant air conditions and weak winds leading to higher levels of dust and haze. The current weather forecast from 6am today until 6am tomorrow predicts cool to cold weather with morning fog in the north, with temperatures rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius.

The lowest temperatures range from 12 to 19 degrees Celsius, while the highest range from 27 to 32 degrees Celsius. Mountain areas may experience temperatures as low as 3 to 9 degrees Celsius, with southeast winds at 5 to 15 kilometres per hour.

In northeastern Thailand, the weather is similarly cool to cold with some morning fog, and temperatures are expected to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures range from 12 to 17 degrees Celsius, with highs of 29 to 32 degrees Celsius.

Mountain areas could see temperatures drop to 6 to 10 degrees Celsius, with northeast winds at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Central Thailand will have cool mornings with some fog, and temperatures will increase by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will be around 18 to 20 degrees Celsius, with highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will blow at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.

Eastern Thailand will also experience cool mornings with some fog, and temperatures are set to rise by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will vary between 18 and 23 degrees Celsius, with highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast winds will be at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves below 1 metre and around 1 metre offshore.

The upper southern region (east coast) will have cool mornings with temperatures rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. Thunderstorms are expected in 10% of the area, particularly in Pattani, Yala, and Narathiwat.

The lowest temperatures will be between 20 and 24 degrees Celsius, with highs of 31 to 33 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will reach 15 to 35 kilometres per hour, with sea waves 1 to 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in stormy areas.

The western southern region will see 10% of the area experiencing thunderstorms, mainly in Trang and Satun. The lowest temperatures will be 23 to 26 degrees Celsius, with highs of 33 to 34 degrees Celsius.

Northeast winds will blow at 15 to 30 kilometres per hour, with sea waves around 1 metre high, exceeding 1 metre in stormy and offshore areas, reported KhaoSod.

Bangkok and its vicinity will have cool weather with some morning fog, with temperatures rising by 1 to 2 degrees Celsius. The lowest temperatures will range from 20 to 23 degrees Celsius, with highs of 32 to 34 degrees Celsius. Northeast winds will be at 10 to 15 kilometres per hour.