Thailand takes measures to curb bird flu amid regional outbreaks

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:06, 25 December 2024| Updated: 10:06, 25 December 2024
76 1 minute read
Thailand takes measures to curb bird flu amid regional outbreaks
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Public health officials in Thailand are ramping up measures to prevent the spread of bird flu within the country amid increasing cases in neighbouring regions and a recent outbreak in the US.

The Department of Disease Control (DDC), along with the Livestock Department and the Department of National Parks, Wildlife, and Plant Conservation (DNP), is actively preparing for any potential outbreak, according to DDC director-general Panumas Yanwetsakul.

Advertisements

Thailand has remained free of bird flu since 2006, but the director-general highlighted global concerns. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention in the US reported that 64 individuals across nine states contracted the H5N1 virus this year. Among them, 39 had contact with infected cattle, 23 were exposed to diseased birds, and the remaining two contracted the virus from unidentified sources.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) reported 939 bird flu cases worldwide since 2003, resulting in 464 fatalities across 24 countries. This year, alongside the United States, the virus has been detected in neighbouring countries to Thailand, including Vietnam, Cambodia, and Laos.

Related news

Thailand’s geographical position in Southeast Asia, coupled with significant transnational travel and extensive poultry farming, places the country at potential risk.

“The DDC has been working with various parties under the One Health system to prevent any outbreaks from happening in the country.”

To bolster prevention efforts, DDC deputy director-general Direk Khampaen announced heightened surveillance and protection measures, particularly in hospitals. Screening checkpoints have been established, and screening procedures have been intensified. Individuals exhibiting symptoms such as coughing, muscle tension, or breathing difficulties, especially if they have been in contact with birds or cattle, are advised to seek medical testing promptly.

Advertisements

Farmers have been urged to report any unusual deaths among livestock, especially birds and cattle, to local officials without delay. Additionally, preventive strategies have been prioritised for those at greater risk of exposure, including medical staff, livestock officers, and parks and wildlife officers. These individuals are encouraged to receive the annual influenza vaccine, which decreases the likelihood of contracting bird flu.

Direk further emphasised the importance of enhancing vaccine security in Thailand by promoting local flu shot production. This initiative aims to reduce reliance on imported vaccines and bolster the country’s preparedness for future emergencies, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
Woman allegedly shot dead by husband on Christmas Day in Ayutthaya Crime News

Woman allegedly shot dead by husband on Christmas Day in Ayutthaya

22 seconds ago
MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok Bangkok News

MRT extends New Year’s Eve services with free parking across Bangkok

16 minutes ago
Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash Thailand News

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

18 minutes ago
Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha Crime News

Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

25 minutes ago
Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri Road deaths

Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

29 minutes ago
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire Central Thailand News

Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

44 minutes ago
Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication Thailand News

Thailand aids Myanmar with cholera outbreak, sends vaccines and medication

45 minutes ago
Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket&#8217;s Thepkrasattri Road Phuket News

Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket’s Thepkrasattri Road

1 hour ago
Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute Crime News

Phayao father kills son in tragic family dispute

1 hour ago
Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry Environment News

Tsunami tributes confirmed in Phuket after public outcry

1 hour ago
Tragedy as 71 year old killed by own vehicle in Kamphaeng Phet Road deaths

Tragedy as 71 year old killed by own vehicle in Kamphaeng Phet

1 hour ago
Fatal crash on Mahanakhon Expressway in Bangkok claims driver&#8217;s life Road deaths

Fatal crash on Mahanakhon Expressway in Bangkok claims driver’s life

2 hours ago
Severe cold hits Thailand&#8217;s north as south braces for storms Thailand News

Severe cold hits Thailand’s north as south braces for storms

2 hours ago
Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents Thai Law News

Bangkok lowers speed limit to 60 km/h in bid to reduce road accidents

17 hours ago
Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband Bangkok News

Thai couple dead in murder-suicide over jealousy of ex-husband

17 hours ago
Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China China News

Teeing off diplomacy: Thailand celebrates 50 years with China

17 hours ago
Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks Crime News

Thai woman brtually assaulted by neighbour over wandering ducks

18 hours ago
Phuket&#8217;s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion Environment News

Phuket’s Nai Harn Lake revamp set for February completion

18 hours ago
&#8216;Sober up or pay&#8217;: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos Bangkok News

‘Sober up or pay’: Thai govt cracks down on festive driving chaos

18 hours ago
Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles Bangkok News

Poll reveals what’s draining happiness from the Land of Smiles

18 hours ago
Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024 Events

Where to celebrate Christmas in Pattaya 2024

19 hours ago
Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok Bangkok News

Festive crackdown: Car decked with lights halted in Bangkok

19 hours ago
Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport Crime News

Hong Kong man restrained by taxi drivers after rampage near Phuket airport

19 hours ago
Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok Bangkok News

Tattoo artist threatens client after dispute in Lat Phrao, Bangkok

19 hours ago
Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs Politics News

Defence Council approves plan to downsize RTA and cut costs

20 hours ago
Bangkok NewsHealthThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Buri Ram land dispute awaits Supreme Court decision amidst ownership clash

Published: 10:47, 25 December 2024
Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Smoky bust: E-cigarettes worth 10 million baht seized in Si Racha

Published: 10:40, 25 December 2024
Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Delivery man critically injured by rogue truck wheel in Chon Buri

Published: 10:36, 25 December 2024
Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

Ratchaburi tightens controls on new year celebratory gunfire

Published: 10:21, 25 December 2024