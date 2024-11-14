Thaksin under scrutiny for possible VIP hospital privileges

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thaksin Shinawatra, the former prime minister of Thailand, is set to be summoned by a parliamentary committee to address allegations regarding his treatment at the Police General Hospital during his detention. These claims suggest the 74 year old politician received special privileges while at the hospital, raising questions about the standard procedures typically followed for prisoners requiring medical attention.

The committee, dealing with state security and chaired by People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome, plans to convene a second meeting on this matter on November 22. Key figures, including Justice Minister Tawee Sodsong, Sahakarn Petchnarin of the Department of Corrections, and Police Lieutenant General Taweesilp Wechawitarn, director at the Police General Hospital, are also expected to be present. Additionally, medical specialists and experts will join the discussion to provide insights into the treatment standards.

During their initial meeting, committee members uncovered information they found troubling, particularly concerning the medical care provided in prisons. An anonymous source indicated that discrepancies existed in the treatment records and monitoring measures, especially for prisoners transferred due to serious health issues. Notably, no photographic or video documentation from the Police General Hospital matched the standard care protocols for prisoners outside correctional facilities.

Police Lieutenant General Piya Tawichai, a spokesperson for the Palang Pracharath Party, commented on the potential repercussions for officers if Thaksin’s prolonged stay on the VIP floor of the police hospital is proven unjustified.

He highlighted the need for constant supervision of prisoners sent for external medical treatment and the continuous presence of police officers at local stations. However, the CCTV cameras on the hospital’s 14th floor were reportedly nonfunctional, and the absence of medical and prescription records further fuelled suspicions.

The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is also probing into the circumstances surrounding Thaksin’s extended hospitalisation. His return to Thailand on August 22 marked the end of his 15-year self-imposed exile. On that day, the Supreme Court sentenced him to eight years in prison, later reduced to one year following a royal pardon, for abuse of power and conflict of interest during his tenure as prime minister before 2006.

Thaksin’s transfer to the Police General Hospital occurred on his first night at Bangkok Remand Prison after corrections doctors deemed it necessary. He remained at the hospital for six months, eventually fulfilling the conditions for parole without spending a night in prison, reported Bangkok Post.

Many officers could face punishment if it is proven that Thaksin stayed on the VIP floor for six months without proper medical justification.

