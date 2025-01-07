300 same-sex couples to wed in Bangkok as new law takes effect

Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) anticipates that approximately 300 same-sex couples will get married in Bangkok on January 23 when the Marriage Equality Law comes into effect.

Preparations for the event are underway, with Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon visiting district offices to oversee arrangements for marriage registrations. District officials have received training to guide couples through the necessary steps and procedures.

Advertisements

Couples are encouraged to complete online forms to expedite the registration process. It is expected that around 300 couples will register on January 23.

At present, over 100 couples have pre-registered. Among them, 67 have chosen to formalise their marriages at the Siam Paragon shopping complex, with the remainder opting for various district offices.

People’s Party MPs, Thanyawat Kamolwongwat and Paramet Witthayaraksan visited the Bang Rak district office in Bangkok to review preparations. The district is expected to attract many couples due to its fitting name, Love Hamlet.

Pornpan Watthanasin, chief of the district office, stated that the Bang Rak and Pathumwan district offices will host special activities for couples on January 23.

Thanyawat highlighted that the new law will bring significant changes, such as replacing the terms “husband” and “wife” with “spouse” in official documents.

Advertisements

The Department of Provincial Administration is set to run a campaign publicising same-sex marriage registration nationwide on January 14.

Registration is available to Thai nationals marrying foreign partners. If the foreign partner’s country does not recognise same-sex marriage, the legal recognition will be valid only in Thailand.

The MP mentioned that People’s Party members and MPs will be present to congratulate those registering their marriages on the first day of the law’s implementation.

“This is indeed historic. It demonstrates how equal rights and social acceptance of gender diversity have truly progressed.”

The Marriage Equality Bill received the endorsement of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and was published in the Royal Gazette on September 24 last year, establishing Thailand as the third country or territory in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage, reported Bangkok Post.