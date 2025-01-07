300 same-sex couples to wed in Bangkok as new law takes effect

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
256 1 minute read
300 same-sex couples to wed in Bangkok as new law takes effect
Photo courtesy of Bangkok Post

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) anticipates that approximately 300 same-sex couples will get married in Bangkok on January 23 when the Marriage Equality Law comes into effect.

Preparations for the event are underway, with Bangkok Deputy Governor Sanon Wangsrangboon visiting district offices to oversee arrangements for marriage registrations. District officials have received training to guide couples through the necessary steps and procedures.

Advertisements

Couples are encouraged to complete online forms to expedite the registration process. It is expected that around 300 couples will register on January 23.

At present, over 100 couples have pre-registered. Among them, 67 have chosen to formalise their marriages at the Siam Paragon shopping complex, with the remainder opting for various district offices.

Related Articles

People’s Party MPs, Thanyawat Kamolwongwat and Paramet Witthayaraksan visited the Bang Rak district office in Bangkok to review preparations. The district is expected to attract many couples due to its fitting name, Love Hamlet.

Pornpan Watthanasin, chief of the district office, stated that the Bang Rak and Pathumwan district offices will host special activities for couples on January 23.

Thanyawat highlighted that the new law will bring significant changes, such as replacing the terms “husband” and “wife” with “spouse” in official documents.

Advertisements

The Department of Provincial Administration is set to run a campaign publicising same-sex marriage registration nationwide on January 14.

Registration is available to Thai nationals marrying foreign partners. If the foreign partner’s country does not recognise same-sex marriage, the legal recognition will be valid only in Thailand.

300 same-sex couples to wed in Bangkok as new law takes effect | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of ABC

The MP mentioned that People’s Party members and MPs will be present to congratulate those registering their marriages on the first day of the law’s implementation.

“This is indeed historic. It demonstrates how equal rights and social acceptance of gender diversity have truly progressed.”

The Marriage Equality Bill received the endorsement of His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn Phra Vajiraklaochaoyuhua and was published in the Royal Gazette on September 24 last year, establishing Thailand as the third country or territory in Asia to recognise same-sex marriage, reported Bangkok Post.

Latest Thailand News
PM Paetongtarn defends Thaksin amid racist remark controversy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn defends Thaksin amid racist remark controversy

8 hours ago
300 same-sex couples to wed in Bangkok as new law takes effect Bangkok News

300 same-sex couples to wed in Bangkok as new law takes effect

8 hours ago
Cock-a-doodle-don’t: Man’s heart can’t take noisy neighbour’s roosters Thailand News

Cock-a-doodle-don’t: Man’s heart can’t take noisy neighbour’s roosters

8 hours ago
Bangkok: Iranians nabbed in Yaowarat robbery drama Bangkok News

Bangkok: Iranians nabbed in Yaowarat robbery drama

8 hours ago
Search for missing dog turns into scandal as cheque reward valid only in 2125 Central Thailand News

Search for missing dog turns into scandal as cheque reward valid only in 2125

8 hours ago
Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades Thailand News

Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades

9 hours ago
Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny&#8217;s goods (video) Thailand News

Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny’s goods (video)

9 hours ago
Trapped tots: Three year old rescued from car drama in Uthai Thani Thailand News

Trapped tots: Three year old rescued from car drama in Uthai Thani

9 hours ago
Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29 Economy News

Elderly cash windfall: Thai govt handouts confirmed by January 29

9 hours ago
Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border Thailand News

Chinese actor’s real-life drama ends on Thai-Myanmar border

9 hours ago
Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK South Thailand News

Rusty’s journey: Rescued Thai dog experiences snow for the first time in UK

9 hours ago
Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai Thailand News

Fire unleashed: Blaze engulfs pet store in Chiang Rai

10 hours ago
CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash Economy News

CNY spending boom: Thailand poised for festive cash splash

10 hours ago
Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument Crime News

Playground stabbing in Samut Prakan after drunken argument

10 hours ago
Thailand steals the spotlight at China&#8217;s Harbin Ice Festival (video) China News

Thailand steals the spotlight at China’s Harbin Ice Festival (video)

10 hours ago
BRN operative arrested in Yala for planned January attack Crime News

BRN operative arrested in Yala for planned January attack

10 hours ago
Thai AirAsia crowned Thailand’s punctuality king – again Aviation News

Thai AirAsia crowned Thailand’s punctuality king – again

10 hours ago
Thai mother condemns restaurant after hot soup spills on 4 year old son Central Thailand News

Thai mother condemns restaurant after hot soup spills on 4 year old son

11 hours ago
Couple killed in Phatthalung collision returning from flood relief Road deaths

Couple killed in Phatthalung collision returning from flood relief

11 hours ago
Rare black leopard struts its stuff in Kaeng Krachan park Central Thailand News

Rare black leopard struts its stuff in Kaeng Krachan park

11 hours ago
Ex-wife seeks justice over corrupt ex-cyber cop threats Crime News

Ex-wife seeks justice over corrupt ex-cyber cop threats

11 hours ago
Lifesaving heroine: Student performs CPR on elderly man in Phuket Phuket News

Lifesaving heroine: Student performs CPR on elderly man in Phuket

11 hours ago
Thai drug addict arrested for sexually assaulting ex-mother-in-law Crime News

Thai drug addict arrested for sexually assaulting ex-mother-in-law

11 hours ago
Family receives ashes of Thai woman killed in South Korea crash Thailand News

Family receives ashes of Thai woman killed in South Korea crash

11 hours ago
Spotless honesty: Pattaya street cleaner returns lost wallet Crime News

Spotless honesty: Pattaya street cleaner returns lost wallet

11 hours ago
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal8 hours agoLast Updated: Tuesday, January 7, 2025
256 1 minute read
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bangkok: Iranians nabbed in Yaowarat robbery drama

Bangkok: Iranians nabbed in Yaowarat robbery drama

8 hours ago
Search for missing dog turns into scandal as cheque reward valid only in 2125

Search for missing dog turns into scandal as cheque reward valid only in 2125

8 hours ago
Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades

Transport Ministry plans 319 billion baht rail upgrades

9 hours ago
Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny&#8217;s goods (video)

Senior moment: Helpful young man taxis off with granny’s goods (video)

9 hours ago