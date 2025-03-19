Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht

Thai police seize 4.4 million meth pills worth 90 million baht
Police from Provincial Police Region 1, in collaboration with military forces and the Office of the Narcotics Control Board, apprehended two men in possession of 4.4 million methamphetamine pills valued at 90 million baht. The raid took place in the Khlong Luang district of Pathum Thani province yesterday, March 18, at 2pm.

Police Lieutenant General Surapol Prembutr, Commissioner of Provincial Police Region 1, along with other high-ranking officials, announced the arrest of 38 year old Mongkhon and 33 year old Pongpat.

The operation yielded 4.4 million methamphetamine pills, two pickup trucks, a white Isuzu with the registration บม 5194 Yasothon and a grey Toyota Vigo with the registration 1กฉ 6443 Bangkok, and firearms, including a 9mm pistol with 15 rounds of ammunition and a .32 calibre revolver with six rounds.

Lt. Gen. Surapol revealed that ongoing investigations had led to the identification of Mongkhon as a key figure in storing illegal drugs at a residence in Mueang Pathum Thani.

Yesterday, March 17, a team led by Police Colonel Kraisorn Sriaporn and other officials, including officers from the narcotics suppression division, conducted surveillance at Mongkhon’s residence.

They observed a covered pickup truck parked on the premises. Mongkhon later arrived in a Toyota Vigo with Pongpat, prompting the police to search.

The search uncovered 4.4 million methamphetamine pills hidden throughout the house. Mongkhon allegedly confessed to receiving 60,000 baht (US$1,785) per delivery to collect drugs from designated locations and store them temporarily at the house before distribution.

Lt. Gen. Surapol further stated that Provincial Police Region 1 is intensifying efforts to eradicate drug hubs and curb the trafficking of narcotics into inner regions.

This move aligns with the prime minister’s directive to Parliament on September 12, 2024, emphasising the government’s commitment to addressing crime, particularly drug-related and online offences.

In support of this directive, Police General Kittirat Phanphet, the national police chief, has ordered an accelerated crackdown on drug trafficking in the nine provinces surrounding Bangkok and the metropolitan area.

This initiative includes targeting electronic cigarette smuggling and dismantling storage facilities for illegal substances trafficked from neighbouring countries along border areas, reported KhaoSod.

