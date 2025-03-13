Tragic car accident in Kanchanaburi claims two lives

Picture courtesy of Thairath

A tragic accident occurred yesterday when a car plunged into an irrigation canal in Kanchanaburi province, leaving a health official’s wife and six month old daughter dead. The official managed to escape the vehicle, but his family was trapped inside and could not be rescued in time.

The incident took place around noon, yesterday, March 12, on a road adjacent to the canal in Don Cha-em subdistrict, Tha Maka district. Police Lieutenant Colonel Charan Krajangjam from Tha Maka Police Station coordinated with a diving team from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation to search for those trapped in the car.

Upon arrival, a grey Honda Jazz, license plate 2ขฒ 9920 Bangkok, was found submerged in the canal. Jirayu Champathai, the Tha Maka subdistrict headman, along with a passerby attempted to assist by breaking the car’s window, allowing the driver to escape. They threw a rope to pull him from the water.

The driver, 36 year old Nuntachai, whose surname is withheld, is a health official. Inside the car were his 33 year old wife Kanchanaporn and their six month old daughter. Unfortunately, the vehicle sank before they could be saved.

Divers from the Khun Rattanawut Foundation retrieved the car, and the bodies of the mother and daughter were found in the back seat. Personal items, including toys, dolls, a water bottle, and clothing, were also recovered, while the car was severely damaged.

Witnesses described Nuntachai’s grief as he held the hands of his wife and daughter, evoking deep sympathy from those present.

A friend of Nuntachai reported that he worked at the Ministry of Public Health and was travelling to a meeting in Kanchanaburi with his family. Although others in his group used a different route, Nuntachai opted for the canal-side road, possibly due to unfamiliarity with the area, which may have contributed to the accident.

Jirayu, the subdistrict headman, recounted witnessing the incident and assisting with the rescue. He noted that accidents frequently occur on this road, often resulting in fatalities, reported KhaoSod.

The road is a shortcut from Ratchaburi and Nakhon Pathom to Kanchanaburi. Jirayu urged relevant agencies to implement safety measures to prevent further incidents.