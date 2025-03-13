Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Last Updated: Thursday, March 13, 2025
Phumtham denies handpicking pro-govt media for China trip
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Deputy Prime Minister and Defence Minister Phumtham Wechayachai has strongly denied allegations that only pro-government media were selected to accompany him on an upcoming trip to China. The visit, set for March 18, aims to check on the 40 Uyghurs deported from Thailand last month, a move that sparked international condemnation.

Phumtham’s response comes after People’s Party MP Rangsiman Rome accused the government of limiting media access to state-controlled outlets, particularly NBT TV. Critics fear the trip will lack independent scrutiny, leading to accusations of censorship and biased reporting.

In a press briefing, Phumtham dismissed the claims, insisting that the selection process was handled by the government spokesperson’s team and the Defence Ministry spokesperson.

He emphasised that while seats on the military aircraft were limited to 20, at least seven or eight spots were allocated for journalists, including those from non-government media.

“I could have reserved all media seats for NBT or TV Pool reporters but I didn’t.”

Phumtham also mentioned that the selection process may have considered media rotation and audience ratings, but he was not involved in the final decision.

When asked about concerns regarding press freedom during the trip, Phumtham appeared visibly irritated, deflecting the question back to journalists.

“You can’t ask me this question. You must ask your fellow reporters.”

After being reminded that the question came from Rangsiman Rome, Phumtham dismissed it outright.

“That’s his business. Don’t pay attention to him. He always asks these kinds of unfounded questions.”

Phumtham then left for Government House without further comment.

The controversy surrounding the deportation of the Uyghurs continues to draw global criticism, with human rights groups demanding transparency regarding their treatment in China.

Meanwhile, opposition members remain sceptical about whether the upcoming visit will provide a genuine, independent assessment or merely serve as a government-controlled narrative, reported The Nation.

With concerns over media censorship growing, all eyes will be on how the selected reporters cover the trip and whether their reports reflect the true situation of the deported Uyghurs.

