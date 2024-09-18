Phuket drug suspect nabbed in mangrove forest hideout

Photo courtesy of Phuket News

A Thai man wanted on serious drug charges was finally captured today after being tracked down to a remote mangrove forest in Pa Khlok subdistrict, Thalang district, Phuket.

A police investigation team from Thalang Police, supported by local patrol officers, swooped in on the suspect’s hideout. The high-stakes raid, led by Police Lieutenant Colonel Suchart Luecha, Inspector of Investigation at Thalang Police, involved no fewer than six senior officers.

Advertisements

The officers were looking for Rachen Sason, a 45 year old man from Sakon Nakhon province, who had been on the run for his involvement in drug trafficking.

Rachen, cornered in the Khlong Tha Sak area, was found with a haul of 189 methamphetamine (meth) pills, known locally as Yaba. The drugs, hidden among the dense mangroves, were promptly seized by officers.

Following the arrest, Rachen was charged with possession of Category 1 narcotics (meth pills) for sale without permission.

Thalang Police have vowed to intensify their efforts to stamp out drug-related activities in the region, reported Phuket News.

“This is just the beginning,” police warned, signalling further crackdowns in the fight against illegal narcotics.

Advertisements

In related news, two Thai nationals face execution for drug trafficking charges in Indonesia. Rachanon Jongseeha and his girlfriend Woranawan Wongsuwan were among six people arrested in Bali last week on drug charges by Indonesian police. Four could face execution under the country’s strict drug laws.

In other news, Thai police successfully arrested members of a drug trafficking gang, seizing a massive haul of narcotics, after a high-speed chase involving gunfire. The gang attempted to flee but their vehicle was eventually disabled, leading to their capture.

Chada Thaiset, Deputy Minister of Interior, along with Uthai Thani Governor, Kittirat Phanphet, Deputy Commissioner of the Royal Thai Police, and regional officials announced on August 27 the arrest of three people: 39 year old Thanet, 36 year old Jirawat, and 41 year old Adit.