Thai police seize 66 million baht in anti-drug operation

Thai police intensified their crackdown on drug trafficking in the northern region, launching Operation Cut the Fire at the Start to dismantle two significant methamphetamine networks, arrest four individuals, and seize assets worth 66 million baht.

The collaborative effort involved the Office of the Narcotics Control Board (ONCB), military, police, and civilian forces, along with the Attorney General’s Office. They targeted significant drug trafficking networks along the northern border, focussing on the notorious figures, Colonel Chalo Bo and Veera (surname withheld). These individuals are known for sourcing drugs from Shan State, Myanmar, and distributing them in northern Thailand.

Leading the operation were Tawee, the Minister of Justice, Niyom, his advisor, and Police Lieutenant General Phanrat, the ONCB Secretary-General. The operation saw the participation of top security officials, including Police Lieutenant General Kheerasak, the Commander of the Narcotics Suppression Bureau, Police Major General Thanarat, Deputy Commander of Provincial Police Region 5, and Major General Chaidaen, Commander of the 7th Infantry Division.

The operation mobilised over 150 officers and was the first phase of Cut the Fire at the Start. The primary objective was to apprehend individuals with existing warrants linked to Colonel Chalo Bo’s network.

Eleven warrants were targeted, with coordinated raids across multiple districts in Chiang Rai and Chiang Mai provinces, including Mueang, Mae Lao, Fang, Mae Ai, and Chai Prakan.

Police succeeded in arresting four individuals, including the brother of a local council member in Fang district. The asset seizures were extensive, comprising:

Twenty real estate properties valued at approximately 61,450,000 baht (US$1.8 million)

Sixteen bank accounts with a total of 472,000 baht (US$13,900)

Six vehicles worth around 3,000,000 baht (US$88,000)

Gold jewellery valued at approximately 470,000 baht (US$13,800)

Other assets worth about 400,000 baht (US$11,750)

The total value of the seized assets reached 66,102,000 baht (US$1.94 million).

Drug trafficking

Tawatchai emphasised the importance of international cooperation in combating drug trafficking, highlighting the involvement of eleven ASEAN countries and China. These countries are working together to apprehend and prosecute drug producers and distributors. The cooperation extends to extraditing fugitives to ensure they face justice in their home countries, said Tawatchai.

“The collaboration between government agencies and the public aims to reduce the influence of drug trafficking and organised crime along the Thai-Myanmar border.

“This coordinated effort will help decrease drug smuggling, crime rates, and the influence of criminal organisations, enhancing border security and effectively addressing the drug supply issue as per government policy.”

Police Lieutenant General Phanurat reiterated the government’s directive for all agencies to work together towards the common goal of alleviating public distress and enforcing the narcotics code effectively, reported KhaoSod.

“Operation Cut the Fire at the Start prioritises legal action against ethnic group leaders and their associates involved in drug production and trafficking.

“This international collaboration in criminal matters will be ongoing. Drug traffickers will face severe penalties and asset seizures to diminish their production capabilities and permanently disrupt the drug trade, ultimately reducing drug-related issues.”