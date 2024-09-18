Pattaya Beach set to rock: Chon Buri music fest waves in the tunes

Photo of Bob Scott Bob ScottPublished: 16:40, 18 September 2024| Updated: 16:40, 18 September 2024
104 1 minute read
Pattaya Beach set to rock: Chon Buri music fest waves in the tunes
Picture courtesy of Pattaya International Pigeon Race

Pattaya Beach is about to be transformed into a musical paradise as the Chon Buri International Music Festival kicks off this weekend and continues the next. From 5pm to 11pm, Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22, music lovers can revel in a beachfront bonanza of sound and spectacle.

And the best part? It’s absolutely free! Expect a star-studded lineup of performances across genres, creating a sonic tapestry against the backdrop of stunning seafront views. Adding extra sparkle to the evenings, there will be dazzling fireworks displays lighting up the night sky, reported Pattaya News.

Advertisements

But wait, there’s more! A buzzing food market will be a festival highlight, dishing out fresh seafood and the best street food Chon Buri province has to offer. It’s a feast for both the ears and the taste buds, giving everyone a chance to indulge in local culinary delights, said one of the organisers.

“This festival is a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors alike to soak up the vibrant culture of Chon Buri.”

Related news

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, the Chon Buri International Music Festival promises an unforgettable celebration of music, food, and culture by the beach. Don’t miss out on this epic seaside bash!

Pattaya Beach set to rock: Chon Buri music fest waves in the tunes | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

In related Pattaya news, outrage erupted among Thai social media users after a video emerged showing male tourists urinating on Pattaya Beach. The video, shared by a Facebook user with the caption “Swimmers swim, and urinators urinate,” quickly went viral within a popular Pattaya Facebook group, which boasts over 200,000 members.

The incident has sparked widespread anger, particularly among Pattaya locals, who questioned why the tourists did not use the available restrooms. Many expressed concerns that such reckless behaviour could tarnish Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class, family-friendly tourist destination and potentially deter future visitors.

Advertisements

One local seafood vendor criticised the behaviour, stating it was unacceptable and pointing out that restrooms are available nearby.

ExpatsPattaya NewsThailand NewsTourism News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.

Related Articles

Cigarette rites spark fiery debate among netizens in Thailand

Cigarette rites spark fiery debate among netizens in Thailand

Published: 16:56, 18 September 2024
Phuket drug suspect nabbed in mangrove forest hideout

Phuket drug suspect nabbed in mangrove forest hideout

Published: 16:44, 18 September 2024
Heartless landlord in China evicts terminally ill woman

Heartless landlord in China evicts terminally ill woman

Published: 16:33, 18 September 2024
Durian plantation owners busted for cheating electricity meters

Durian plantation owners busted for cheating electricity meters

Published: 16:24, 18 September 2024