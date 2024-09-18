Pattaya Beach set to rock: Chon Buri music fest waves in the tunes

Picture courtesy of Pattaya International Pigeon Race

Pattaya Beach is about to be transformed into a musical paradise as the Chon Buri International Music Festival kicks off this weekend and continues the next. From 5pm to 11pm, Friday, September 20 through Sunday, September 22, music lovers can revel in a beachfront bonanza of sound and spectacle.

And the best part? It’s absolutely free! Expect a star-studded lineup of performances across genres, creating a sonic tapestry against the backdrop of stunning seafront views. Adding extra sparkle to the evenings, there will be dazzling fireworks displays lighting up the night sky, reported Pattaya News.

But wait, there’s more! A buzzing food market will be a festival highlight, dishing out fresh seafood and the best street food Chon Buri province has to offer. It’s a feast for both the ears and the taste buds, giving everyone a chance to indulge in local culinary delights, said one of the organisers.

“This festival is a fantastic opportunity for locals and visitors alike to soak up the vibrant culture of Chon Buri.”

Whether you’re a local or just passing through, the Chon Buri International Music Festival promises an unforgettable celebration of music, food, and culture by the beach. Don’t miss out on this epic seaside bash!

In related Pattaya news, outrage erupted among Thai social media users after a video emerged showing male tourists urinating on Pattaya Beach. The video, shared by a Facebook user with the caption “Swimmers swim, and urinators urinate,” quickly went viral within a popular Pattaya Facebook group, which boasts over 200,000 members.

The incident has sparked widespread anger, particularly among Pattaya locals, who questioned why the tourists did not use the available restrooms. Many expressed concerns that such reckless behaviour could tarnish Pattaya’s reputation as a world-class, family-friendly tourist destination and potentially deter future visitors.

One local seafood vendor criticised the behaviour, stating it was unacceptable and pointing out that restrooms are available nearby.