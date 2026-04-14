Man arrested for groping journalist during Songkran festival

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Police arrested a man accused of groping a female journalist on Rama 4 Road during Songkran celebrations on Sunday afternoon.

Officers from Pathumwan station apprehended Methasit (surname withheld) at 4.30pm on April 13 after he allegedly touched a journalist on her left buttock while she was reporting on the water festival.

The journalist said she was walking along the road typing news updates on her phone when she felt the contact. She turned to confront the man, first questioning him in English to determine whether he was a foreigner, then switching to Thai after he identified himself as a Bangkok resident. She presented her press ID to confirm her identity, at which point Methasit became agitated and attempted to assault her.

Police Lance Corporal Dulyawat Chomchuen, a traffic assistant at Pathumwan station who was managing traffic in the area, heard calls for help and intervened to detain Methasit.

Methasit was charged with committing an obscene act but denied all allegations. Investigators are reviewing CCTV footage and gathering evidence ahead of further legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In another seprated incident, Chalong Police arrested a 30-year-old Thai man, known as “Boy,” for sexually assaulting at least four women, both Thai and foreign, in Phuket’s Chalong area throughout March. Victims described a slim, dark-skinned, shaved-head man riding a black Honda Click 125. Police identified him through CCTV footage and obtained an arrest warrant on March 24, arresting him the next day. Boy confessed to the crimes. He was charged under Section 279 of the Criminal Law for sexual assault, carrying a penalty of 1–10 years’ imprisonment, a fine of 20,000–200,000 baht, or both. Read the full article HERE.