Rain it in! Thailand braces for a deluge of trouble

Heavy rainfall is expected across Thailand, with 80% of the country set to experience severe weather. The Thai Meteorological Department (TMD) issued warnings for potential flash floods and sudden surges of water, particularly in mountainous and low-lying areas.

The TMD forecasts continuous rain for the next 24 hours, with heavy downpours in several regions. The lower northern, northeastern, central, and eastern regions are particularly affected due to a strong monsoon trough passing through these areas and extending to a low-pressure system over Hainan Island, China.

Residents in these regions are advised to be cautious of the dangers of heavy rainfall. Accumulated rain can lead to sudden flash floods and water surges, especially in mountainous areas near watercourses and low-lying regions.

Although the southwest monsoon over the Andaman Sea, Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand has weakened, the southern region will still experience isolated heavy rainfall.

Mariners in the Andaman Sea and the upper Gulf of Thailand are warned of moderate sea conditions, with waves reaching about 2 metres in height and exceeding 2 metres in areas with thunderstorms. In the lower Andaman Sea and the lower Gulf of Thailand, waves are expected to be one to 2 metres high, with higher waves in thunderstorm areas. Sailors should proceed with caution and avoid sailing in thunderstorm zones.

In the northern region, thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in some places, including Mae Hong Son, Chiang Mai, Chiang Rai, Lamphun, Lampang, Phayao, Nan, Phrae, Uttaradit, Tak, Sukhothai, Kamphaeng Phet, Phichit, Phitsanulok, and Phetchabun. Temperatures will range from 23 to 24 degrees Celcius (°C) at the lowest, and 29 to 33°C at the highest with variable winds at 10 to 15 kilometres an hour (km/h).

Heavy rain anticipated

In the northeastern region, thunderstorms are anticipated in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in certain locations, such as Loei, Nong Khai, Bueng Kan, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Sakon Nakhon, Nakhon Phanom, Chaiyaphum, Khon Kaen, Kalasin, Mukdahan, Maha Sarakham, Roi Et, Yasothon, Amnat Charoen, Nakhon Ratchasima, Buriram, Surin, Sisaket, and Ubon Ratchathani. Temperatures will be between 23 to 25°C at the lowest and 29 to 33°C at the highest, with variable winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

In the central region, thunderstorms are predicted in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rain in some places, including Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Lopburi, Saraburi, Ayutthaya, Suphan Buri, Kanchanaburi, Ratchaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, and Samut Songkhram. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at the lowest and 30 to 34°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 25 km/h.

In the eastern region, thunderstorms are expected in 80% of the area, with heavy to very heavy rainfall in certain locations, such as Nakhon Nayok, Prachin Buri, Sa Kaeo, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Rayong, Chanthaburi, and Trat. Temperatures will be between 24 to 27°C at the lowest and 30 to 33°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 20 to 35 km/h. The sea will have waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (east coast), thunderstorms are predicted in 60% of the area, mostly in Phetchaburi, Prachuap Khiri Khan, Chumphon, Surat Thani, and Nakhon Si Thammarat. Temperatures will range from 24 to 26°C at the lowest and 32 to 34°C at the highest.

From Surat Thani upwards, south-west winds will blow at 20 to 35 km/h, with waves about two metres high, exceeding two metres in thunderstorm areas. From Nakhon Si Thammarat downwards, southwest winds will blow at 15 to 35 km/h, with waves 1 to 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In the southern region (west coast), thunderstorms are expected in 60% of the area, with heavy rain in some places, such as Ranong and Phang Nga. Temperatures will be between 24 to 26°C at the lowest and 31 to 34°C at the highest.

Strong winds

From Ranong upwards, southwest winds will blow at 20 to 35 km/h, with waves about 2 metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas. From Phang Nga downwards, southwest winds will blow at 15 to 35 km/h, with waves one to two metres high, exceeding 2 metres in thunderstorm areas.

In Bangkok and surrounding areas, thunderstorms are anticipated in 80% of the area, with heavy rain in some places. Temperatures will range from 25 to 26°C at the lowest and 31 to 33°C at the highest, with southwest winds at 10 to 25 km/h.