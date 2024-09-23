Crash course in chaos: 22-wheeled truck causes traffic jam

A 22-wheeled truck collided with 16 other vehicles yesterday, causing mayhem and gridlock on Kanchanaphisek Road in Samut Prakan’s Phra Pradaeng district.

The chaos unfolded around 5pm, yesterday, September 22, on the Bang Phli-Suksawat stretch of the southern ring road, with rescue teams rushing to the scene after receiving frantic reports. The crash forced a complete closure of the road for about an hour as emergency services tended to the injured and police battled to clear the wreckage.

The shocking incident created several kilometres of tailbacks, causing a nightmare for drivers heading towards Pak Nam and Bang Na. Thankfully, by 6.30pm, authorities managed to partially reopen the road, bringing some relief to those stuck in the massive traffic jam.

A 51 year old eyewitness, Prasert Ketbung, whose vehicle was caught up in the carnage, described the scene as absolute chaos.

“Traffic was already slowing down when suddenly the huge truck ploughed into several cars, pickup trucks, and even a gas truck.”

Investigators are now probing the cause of this catastrophic accident to uncover what triggered the shocking multi-vehicle pile-up.

In related news, a car driven by 36 year old Chayapat, lost control and crashed into a palm tree on Saturday, September 21, and a large signpost on a traffic island in Pattaya, causing significant damage to the vehicle. The incident occurred after a motorcycle cut across the lane.

At 2.30am, the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Radio Centre in Pattaya received a report of a car accident at the Khao Talo traffic light intersection in Nong Prue, Bang Lamung district, Chon Buri. Rescue volunteers quickly arrived at the scene.

Upon arriving, the volunteers found a Honda Civic with Bangkok registration overturned on its side on the traffic island. The car had collided with a large signpost and a palm tree, resulting in substantial damage to the vehicle.

Chayapat sustained minor injuries and was given initial first aid by the rescue team before being transported to the hospital for further treatment.