Delivery rider attacks mobile shop owner over package delay in Nonthaburi

Bright Choomanee
Monday, June 9, 2025
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A mobile phone repair shop owner in Mueang district, Nonthaburi, was assaulted by a delivery rider after a dispute over a delayed package on June 5. The rider, known only as Boom Bang Yai, attacked the owner, causing injuries.

The incident was reported today, June 9. The shop owner, referred to as Big, recounted the events that took place around 5.40pm on June 5. He explained that he had summoned a delivery rider from an orange service company to pick up a package for dispatch. However, while the owner was packing the item, the rider arrived and waited outside.

CCTV footage showed the rider initially parked outside, waiting for the shop to open. After some time, he left but returned about an hour later with a change of clothes and a different motorcycle.

Upon his return, he knocked on the shop’s door. When Big opened the door, the rider stormed inside and began assaulting him without giving him a chance to explain.

The rider punched Big and kicked him in the chest, announcing, “I’ve lived here for over 20 years. Everyone knows me as Boom Bang Yai,” before leaving.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Following the assault, Big visited Bang Yai Police Station to report the incident, fearing for his safety. The police advised him to undergo a medical examination, which revealed bruising around his left eye, a split lip, and chest injuries.

Big speculated that the rider was upset due to the cancellation of the delivery order. He had called the company to cancel after waiting too long, concerned that the package would not reach the customer in time.

He mentioned that he typically has good experiences with delivery riders and this was the first such incident he encountered. Reflecting on the event, Big wondered if the rider’s frustration stemmed from the brief delay while packing, which took around four minutes to record on CCTV for the customer.

The police have completed Big’s statement and identified the rider’s name and address. They are awaiting the medical report before issuing a summons for the rider to acknowledge the charges. If he fails to respond, a warrant for his arrest will be issued, reported KhaoSod.

สงครามส่งด่วน ไรเดอร์ ฉุน เจ้าของร้านซ่อมมือถือ กดสั่งให้มารับพัสดุ แต่แพ็กไม่เสร็จ ทำเสียเวลารอ บุกสาวหมัดใส่ไม่ยั้ง กระทืบหน้าอกซ้ำ ลั่น &quot;กูชื่อ บูม บางใหญ่&quot;

