Man shot dead outside Surat Thani home; police seek suspect

A 35 year old man was fatally shot outside his home in Surat Thani province yesterday, June 8. Police Lieutenant Anirut Phonrak, Deputy Inspector of Khiri Rat Nikhom Police Station, along with other officials, responded to the incident around 9pm in Mueang Khiri Rat Nikhom district.

The victim, Nattapong, originally from Nakhon Si Thammarat province, was found deceased in front of his house, wearing a blue t-shirt and camouflage trousers. He had sustained gunshot wounds to the forehead. The police collected evidence at the scene for further investigation.

According to the victim’s wife, a white Toyota sedan, with an unknown licence plate, parked outside their home. The driver asked her husband to come out for a brief conversation before suddenly shooting him three times.

The suspect then fled the scene. Police are conducting an investigation to determine the motive and are working to apprehend the suspect for legal proceedings, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a manhunt is underway for a 36 year old Surat Thani resident accused of fatally shooting his ex-girlfriend’s new partner.

The shooting took place around 7.30pm on June 3 at a home in Si Wiat subdistrict, Tha Chang district. Police Lieutenant Suriyan Rueangnui of Sawiat Police Station reported the incident to station chief Police Colonel Surin Jainae. Investigators, forensic officers from Centre 8, and rescue teams were dispatched to the scene.

There, police found the body of 31 year old Thanakrit Chueamun from Phitsanulok lying in the yard, wearing a black long-sleeve shirt and jeans. Police believe jealousy sparked the deadly confrontation. The suspect allegedly used an unidentified firearm.

Investigators recovered bullet casings and a holster near the scene. A black Toyota Yaris, licence plate ขข 3035 Surat Thani, had crashed into a carport post nearby. A bullet hole was found in the driver-side window and collected as evidence.