Phetchabun police detain 722 in motorcycle gang crackdown

Police in Phetchabun detained 722 people linked to the Nam Mai Aab motorcycle gang gathering, roughly translating to no showering or no bathing. Over 10,000 participants and 6,000 motorcycles assembled in the province, prompting police action to maintain order and ensure public safety.

The gathering took place over two days, with Phetchabun’s Provincial Police Commander, Saranai Kongmuang, directing units to enforce measures against unsafe and disruptive driving. The initiative also targeted illegal sales of alcohol and kratom, aiming to curb driving under the influence, a leading cause of accidents.

During the operation, police inspected 500 vehicles, resulting in charges against 200 drivers for operating without a licence and four for tax evasion. Inspections extended to 4,054 motorcycles, leading to 518 cases under the Road Traffic Act.

Offences included 150 instances of helmet neglect, 364 cases involving incomplete vehicle equipment or plates, and four for driving against traffic.

Police officers also tackled drug-related offences. One individual faced charges under the Narcotics Act. Additionally, three arrests were made for unauthorised kratom extraction, with 105 bottles seized as evidence.

Gambling activities did not escape scrutiny. Five individuals were charged with illegal gambling, specifically for playing cards for money without permission, and one deck of cards was confiscated, reported KhaoSod.

The crackdown reflects broader efforts to uphold law and order during such large gatherings. While police respect the right to assemble, public safety remains paramount. These operations serve as a reminder of the legal responsibilities participants must adhere to while engaging in activities that attract significant crowds.

In related news, a group of Thai bikers recently descended upon Phetchabun during a trip titled the No Bathing Trip, drawing attention for boosting the local economy while also raising safety concerns. The event, which saw around 6,000 motorcycles and tens of thousands of participants, aimed to explore attractions like Phu Thap Boek and Khao Kho. However, the trip was not without incident, as some riders engaged in reckless behaviour, despite warnings from police and local officials.