Concrete chaos: Chinese tourist dodges disaster in South Pattaya

Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A night out in South Pattaya turned into a scene from a horror film as a Chinese tourist narrowly escaped serious harm when a homeless man launched a concrete block at her. The shocking incident unfolded in front of a Bali Hai hotel, setting off a flurry of activity as local rescue services and police rushed to the scene.

The drama kicked off yesterday, November 24, at around 9.26pm, when the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Centre received a desperate call for help. Rescuers arrived promptly to find 21 year old holidaymaker Lianghizi Lyu nursing a scrape on her left leg. First aid was promptly administered before she was whisked away to a nearby hospital for a thorough check-up.

Advertisements

Onlookers included a quick-thinking Bolt driver who was ferrying Lianghizi during her encounter with danger. Spotting the man’s erratic antics, he attempted to steer clear but the concrete missile was already airborne. Despite the scare, it thankfully resulted only in a minor injury. The heroic driver wasted no time in alerting the police and ringing rescue services.

Officers soon identified the rogue concrete thrower as 41 year old Somchai, stumbling around with a somewhat incriminating concrete block in hand and looking decidedly worse for wear. In a bewildering rant, he admitted to having indulged in cannabis and beers, even accusing Lianghizi of hiring a hitman to do in his parents – a claim so bizarre that only the beer-soaked could entertain it.

Sceptical but thorough, the police took Somchai in to sober up and prepare for the legal consequences awaiting him, said a police spokesperson.

*His bizarre behaviour and wild accusations show just how serious this situation could have been.”

Concerns about safety in the popular party haven have resurfaced, with local law enforcement working overtime to reassure both residents and tourists. Pattaya, celebrated worldwide for its bustling nightlife and vibrant tourism, rarely sees such gritty scenes. Yet, this episode serves as a chilling reminder of city life’s unpredictable side.

Advertisements

Pattaya News reported that police are still piecing together the puzzling episode, determined to get to the bottom of it all. In the meantime, Lianghizi is on the mend and is expected to leave the hospital soon.

While incidents like this rattle the community, they don’t define Pattaya, a city renowned for its warm reception and lively atmosphere. Businesses and officials are doubling down on ensuring that the city remains a safe, enjoyable hub for everyone who sets foot here.

Frequently Asked Questions

Here are some common questions asked about this news. Why do incidents involving substance abuse challenge urban law enforcement? Substance abuse can lead to erratic behaviour, complicating law enforcement efforts and raising safety concerns in densely populated urban areas. How might local authorities prevent similar incidents in tourist hotspots? Authorities can increase patrols, enhance surveillance, and provide substance abuse interventions to maintain public safety in tourist areas. What if such incidents become more frequent in tourist destinations? A rise in such incidents could negatively impact tourism, prompting stricter safety regulations and increased community engagement efforts. What role do public perceptions play in urban safety after isolated incidents? Public perceptions can influence tourism and local morale, making it crucial for authorities to address safety concerns promptly and transparently. How does the unpredictability of urban life affect tourists’ experiences? Unpredictable events can heighten tourists’ anxiety, underscoring the need for reliable safety measures and clear communication from local authorities.