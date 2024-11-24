Over 6,000 motorcyclists cause ruckus in Phetchabun trip

Image courtesy of KhaoSod

A group of Thai bikers recently descended upon Phetchabun during a trip titled the No Bathing Trip, drawing attention for boosting the local economy while also raising safety concerns.

The event, which saw around 6,000 motorcycles and tens of thousands of participants, aimed to explore attractions like Phu Thap Boek and Khao Kho. However, the trip was not without incident, as some riders engaged in reckless behaviour, despite warnings from police and local officials.

The Governor of Phetchabun, Saranyu Meethongkum, acknowledged the positive economic impact of the gathering but expressed concerns over potential disturbances caused to residents.

Speaking alongside Police Major General Saranai Kongmuang, Saranyu visited a checkpoint on the route to Phu Thap Boek. He commented that while the influx of visitors is beneficial for the economy, participants must adhere to traffic rules and agreed-upon guidelines to ensure safety and minimise inconvenience for locals.

Unfortunately, the gathering was marred by several accidents, leading to injuries among both participants and bystanders. One such incident involved a motorcyclist colliding with a van on the bypass road in Pa Daeng, Pa Lao subdistrict, Mueang district, resulting in the rider sustaining a broken leg. A volunteer from the Rom Pho Foundation promptly transported the injured individual to Phetchabun Hospital.

Another accident occurred on the Phitsanulok-Lom Sak Road near a restaurant in Nam Chun subdistrict, Lom Sak district. Here, a motorbike collided with a tractor, causing the rider to suffer a broken leg. The Ruam Katanyu Foundation’s Lom Sak team assisted, in taking the injured to Lom Sak Hospital.

In a separate incident on the Saraburi-Lom Sak Road in front of the Nangua Tobacco Curing Barn, a motorbike from the trip collided with a local’s motorcycle. This unfortunate encounter led to a nine year old boy being injured. The city’s Kok Sai Foundation rescue team swiftly transported the child to Phetchabun Hospital for medical attention.

The trip, despite its intentions of fun and adventure, attracted criticism on social media for the noise caused by revving engines early in the morning. Concerns were also raised about multiple instances of reckless driving and accidents involving the group.

A notable incident included a motorbike from the trip colliding with a monk collecting alms, severely injuring the monk before the rider fled the scene. This event, among others, prompted the authorities to reiterate the importance of safety and adherence to laws during such gatherings, reported KhaoSod.