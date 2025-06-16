Land dispute leads to double murder-suicide in Phetchabun

Revenge suspected in triple fatality linked to forest encroachment report

Ryan Turner

June 16, 2025
57 1 minute read
Photo via KhaoSod

In Phetchabun province yesterday, June 15, a 64 year old man allegedly murdered two individuals before taking his own life. The tragedy is believed to have been sparked by a land dispute occurring near the Luang Pu Lamai Herbal Forest.

Police Colonel Thiansin Chaidejkul, Deputy Inspector at Mueang Phetchabun Police Station, was notified of the incident. Upon arrival with medical personnel and rescue volunteers from Rom Pho Phetchabun Foundation discovered Wandi’s body with multiple stab wounds.

The suspect, Chaliao, fled the scene on a motorcycle towards a mountainous area. After pursuing him for roughly three kilometres amid heavy downpours, police found Yut’s body with a fatal neck wound.

Chaliao was located 100 metres away, having taken his own life by hanging. A blood-stained knife was found in a makeshift bag nearby, believed to belong to Chaliao.

Murder weapon | Photo via KhaoSod

According to investigations, Chaliao had been previously charged with encroaching on forest land earlier this month and was out on bail. He believed Wandi and Yut reported him, which angered him.

Yesterday morning, Chaliao confronted Wandi while passing her residence on his way to a tamarind plantation, which led to an argument, culminating in the attack. He then proceeded to the plantation, where he encountered Yut, resulting in another fatal confrontation.

Apichat, Chaliao’s 37 year old son, revealed that his father had expressed distress and resentment towards Wandi and Yut for allegedly reporting him. Days prior, Chaliao mentioned that if he did anything drastic, he would flee to the hills to take his own life.

Manat, Yut’s 52 year old nephew, added that Wandi, the caretaker of the disputed herbal forest, had allocated two rai of land for Chaliao to use. However, Chaliao expanded into restricted forest areas despite Wandi’s warnings, leading to frequent disputes.

KhaoSod reported that the situation escalated when forest officials apprehended Chaliao, whom he attributed to Wandi and Yut’s involvement. The case remains under investigation.

Ryan Turner

June 16, 2025
57 1 minute read

