Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

A tragic accident occurred in Nakhon Pathom when a 14-month-old Burmese girl died after falling from a motorbike and being run over by a truck. The incident happened on June 13 on Thawil Phatthana Road, Mueang district. Police and medical personnel from Nakhon Pathom Hospital responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the young girl deceased on the road near a red Honda motorcycle, which had been ridden by her father, Chalu, a Burmese national. The child had been carried in a chest-mounted carrier. Nearby was a white truck driven by 54 year old Paitoon from Chachoengsao province.

Paitoon explained that he was driving to a local slaughterhouse in Bo Phlap subdistrict when he heard a noise suggesting that his vehicle had run over something. Upon inspection, he discovered the right rear wheel had fatally injured the child.

He expressed his sorrow over the incident, noting that he, too, has young children and would never wish such an event upon anyone, regardless of having insurance.

Chalu, who works in Nakhon Pathom subdistrict, stated that the accident occurred when the carrier came loose, causing his daughter to fall onto the road, where she was subsequently run over by the approaching truck.

An eyewitness, identified as A, who was waiting outside a minimart, confirmed seeing the child fall from the motorbike and the ensuing accident. She added that the father appeared to be inebriated, reported KhaoSod.

In similar news, a serious road accident occurred in Klong Khuean district, Chachoengsao province, on June 10, when a personal vehicle crashed into compressed paper boxes that had fallen from a truck.

The 45 year old driver, identified as Thananit, sustained critical injuries and lost consciousness at the scene. The accident was caused by a snapped strap that had been securing the cargo, sending the heavy boxes tumbling onto the road.