Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

A routine ride turns deadly in a blink

Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
54 1 minute read
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred in Nakhon Pathom when a 14-month-old Burmese girl died after falling from a motorbike and being run over by a truck. The incident happened on June 13 on Thawil Phatthana Road, Mueang district. Police and medical personnel from Nakhon Pathom Hospital responded to the scene.

Upon arrival, they found the young girl deceased on the road near a red Honda motorcycle, which had been ridden by her father, Chalu, a Burmese national. The child had been carried in a chest-mounted carrier. Nearby was a white truck driven by 54 year old Paitoon from Chachoengsao province.

Paitoon explained that he was driving to a local slaughterhouse in Bo Phlap subdistrict when he heard a noise suggesting that his vehicle had run over something. Upon inspection, he discovered the right rear wheel had fatally injured the child.

He expressed his sorrow over the incident, noting that he, too, has young children and would never wish such an event upon anyone, regardless of having insurance.

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall | News by Thaiger
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

Chalu, who works in Nakhon Pathom subdistrict, stated that the accident occurred when the carrier came loose, causing his daughter to fall onto the road, where she was subsequently run over by the approaching truck.

An eyewitness, identified as A, who was waiting outside a minimart, confirmed seeing the child fall from the motorbike and the ensuing accident. She added that the father appeared to be inebriated, reported KhaoSod.

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

In similar news, a serious road accident occurred in Klong Khuean district, Chachoengsao province, on June 10, when a personal vehicle crashed into compressed paper boxes that had fallen from a truck.

The 45 year old driver, identified as Thananit, sustained critical injuries and lost consciousness at the scene. The accident was caused by a snapped strap that had been securing the cargo, sending the heavy boxes tumbling onto the road.

Latest Thailand News
Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint Thailand News

Cambodia bans Thai fruit imports at Khlong Yai checkpoint

10 seconds ago
Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall Road deaths

Tragic accident: toddler dies in Nakhon Pathom motorbike fall

16 minutes ago
Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit Thailand News

Woman wins 190,000 baht lottery after shrine visit

26 minutes ago
Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers Thailand News

Hun Manet plans support for returning Cambodian workers

36 minutes ago
Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three Bangkok News

Mass motorcycle crash near Don Mueang Airport injures three

48 minutes ago
Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five South Thailand News

Bomb explosion in Narathiwat kills ranger, injures five

1 hour ago
Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand Thailand Weather Updates

Heavy rain forecast in northern and southern Thailand

1 hour ago
Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers Chiang Mai News

Chiang Mai lottery frenzy over Thai star and plane crash numbers

19 hours ago
Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre Thailand News

Phichit governor probes school insurance scam at children centre

20 hours ago
Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun Pattaya News

Pattaya gold robber arrested after daring heist in Lamphun

20 hours ago
Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice Phuket News

Russian woman arrested in Phuket for illegal medical practice

20 hours ago
Thailand brushes off Cambodia&#8217;s border threat as tensions simmer Thailand News

Thailand brushes off Cambodia’s border threat as tensions simmer

21 hours ago
Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears Thailand News

Cambodian rush at Sa Kaeo border amid closure fears

21 hours ago
Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October Thailand News

Airline service charges set to rise at 6 Thai airports this October

22 hours ago
Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year Business News

Dusit International eyes 16 billion baht revenue boost this year

23 hours ago
PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy Bangkok News

PM Paetongtarn calls for proactive diplomacy to boost economy

23 hours ago
Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown Pattaya News

Koh Larn registers 158 businesses in accommodation crackdown

23 hours ago
SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution Bangkok News

SAO collapse: Final suspect turns himself in for prosecution

1 day ago
Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system Pattaya News

Pattaya to revamp entertainment zones and taxi system

1 day ago
Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight Phuket News

Indian man quizzed after bomb scare on Phuket flight

1 day ago
Let it rain: Heavy downpours to drench Thailand Thailand News

Let it rain: Heavy downpours to drench Thailand

1 day ago
Thai singer shares connection to Air India crash survivor Thailand News

Thai singer shares connection to Air India crash survivor

2 days ago
Thai government backs new AI law to boost investment Business News

Thai government backs new AI law to boost investment

2 days ago
Presumed dead man found alive after week in mangrove mud Thailand News

Presumed dead man found alive after week in mangrove mud

2 days ago
Koh Tao: Between fact and fear, paradise, tragedy, and the search for clarity Thailand Travel

Koh Tao: Between fact and fear, paradise, tragedy, and the search for clarity

2 days ago
Road deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bright Choomanee Bright Choomanee16 minutes agoLast Updated: Sunday, June 15, 2025
54 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bright Choomanee

Bright Choomanee

With a degree in English from Srinakharinwirot University, Bright specializes in writing engaging content. Her interests vary greatly, including lifestyle, travel, and news. She enjoys watching series with her orange cat, Garfield, in her free time.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x