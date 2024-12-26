Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 14:44, 26 December 2024| Updated: 14:44, 26 December 2024
126 1 minute read
Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident marked the beginning of the Seven Dangerous Days in the northern province of Phayao, as a 19 year old lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a roadside power pole. The accident occurred yesterday, December 25 on the first day of the safety campaign, aimed at reducing road accidents during the new year period.

Police were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle collision with a power pole, which resulted in one fatality on the Nakhon Sawan-Chiang Rai road in Ban Mae Ka Nong Kaeo, Mae Ka subdistrict, Mueang Phayao district. Officers, including forensic medical personnel from Phayao Hospital, swiftly coordinated with rescue teams from the Lee Cha Phayao Foundation, Fa Mui Ambulance Service, and Mae Ka Subdistrict Municipality’s emergency services to inspect the scene.

Advertisements

A white Honda motorcycle with the registration 1 กข 434 Phayao was found with its front severely damaged, embedded into the power pole by the roadside. Nearby, the body of the 19 year old male rider was discovered. He suffered severe head and facial injuries due to the violent impact.

Police initially found no other parties involved in the accident. It is suspected that the young man was riding at high speed and lost control, leading to the crash into the power pole. To determine the exact cause of the accident, officials will examine footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The deceased’s body was transported to the hospital, awaiting family arrangements for religious rites.

Related news

“This accident represents the first casualty in Phayao following the announcement of the Seven Dangerous Days campaign, which spans from December 25 to December 31.”

This tragic accident underscores the importance of road safety, especially during periods labelled as particularly hazardous. The Seven Dangerous Days campaign is an annual initiative aimed at raising awareness and reducing road accidents during the festive season when travel significantly increases. This period often sees a rise in traffic-related incidents due to factors such as increased travel volume, alcohol consumption, and sometimes adverse weather conditions, reported KhaoSod.

Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole | News by Thaiger
Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

Advertisements
Latest Thailand News
Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand Central Thailand News

Sweet profit: Lopburi melon farm thrives with high demand

5 minutes ago
SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs Bangkok News

SIM scandal shocker: Telecom giant hits back at call centre gangs

25 minutes ago
Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla Crime News

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

48 minutes ago
Phetchabun family&#8217;s loss turns into gift of life for four Central Thailand News

Phetchabun family’s loss turns into gift of life for four

1 hour ago
20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami Environment News

20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami

2 hours ago
Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok Best Bites

Polvanera celebrates Christmas Charity Gala Dinner 2024 in Bangkok

2 hours ago
South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot Crime News

South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot

2 hours ago
Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole Northern Thailand News

Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole

2 hours ago
Pattaya mobilises over 400 officers to ensure festive safety Crime News

Pattaya mobilises over 400 officers to ensure festive safety

3 hours ago
South Korean gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya luxury condo Crime News

South Korean gambling suspect arrested in Pattaya luxury condo

3 hours ago
Aussie father fights to survive and heal after losing son to tsunami Environment News

Aussie father fights to survive and heal after losing son to tsunami

3 hours ago
Thai cyber police locate call centre gang in Cambodia Crime News

Thai cyber police locate call centre gang in Cambodia

3 hours ago
Rescue mission underway for lost students in Kanchanaburi forest Thailand News

Rescue mission underway for lost students in Kanchanaburi forest

4 hours ago
Thai Parliament to debate amendment bills on 2017 constitution Bangkok News

Thai Parliament to debate amendment bills on 2017 constitution

4 hours ago
Flood mitigation: 95 billion baht plan proposed for Bangkok Bangkok News

Flood mitigation: 95 billion baht plan proposed for Bangkok

4 hours ago
What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 27 to January 2) Bangkok Travel

What to do in Bangkok this weekend (December 27 to January 2)

4 hours ago
Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket Events

Remembering the 2004 tsunami in Phuket

4 hours ago
Krabi ferry operators found drug positive suspended Crime News

Krabi ferry operators found drug positive suspended

5 hours ago
Thai raid exposes gorilla smuggling attempt via Turkish airport Crime News

Thai raid exposes gorilla smuggling attempt via Turkish airport

5 hours ago
Australian survivor retells harrowing 2004 tsunami ordeal Environment News

Australian survivor retells harrowing 2004 tsunami ordeal

6 hours ago
Bus carrying dance troupe collides with car in Buriram Road deaths

Bus carrying dance troupe collides with car in Buriram

6 hours ago
Unemployed engineer arrested for theft spree in Hat Yai Crime News

Unemployed engineer arrested for theft spree in Hat Yai

6 hours ago
Online gambling operation busted in Hat Yai condo Crime News

Online gambling operation busted in Hat Yai condo

6 hours ago
Fool&#8217;s gold: Chinese conman nabbed in Pattaya pawn shop scam Crime News

Fool’s gold: Chinese conman nabbed in Pattaya pawn shop scam

6 hours ago
Motorcycle crash in Pathum Thani kills one Road deaths

Motorcycle crash in Pathum Thani kills one

6 hours ago
Northern Thailand NewsRoad deathsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

Bitch leaves behind puppies after fatal shooting in Songkhla

Published: 16:19, 26 December 2024
Phetchabun family&#8217;s loss turns into gift of life for four

Phetchabun family’s loss turns into gift of life for four

Published: 15:56, 26 December 2024
20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami

20th anniversary: Phuket looks back on Boxing Day tsunami

Published: 15:33, 26 December 2024
South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot

South Thailand: Schoolgirl attacks senior with knife at tourist spot

Published: 15:02, 26 December 2024