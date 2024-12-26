Phayao: Teen loses his life as motorbike slams into power pole

Photo courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident marked the beginning of the Seven Dangerous Days in the northern province of Phayao, as a 19 year old lost his life after crashing his motorcycle into a roadside power pole. The accident occurred yesterday, December 25 on the first day of the safety campaign, aimed at reducing road accidents during the new year period.

Police were alerted to the accident involving a motorcycle collision with a power pole, which resulted in one fatality on the Nakhon Sawan-Chiang Rai road in Ban Mae Ka Nong Kaeo, Mae Ka subdistrict, Mueang Phayao district. Officers, including forensic medical personnel from Phayao Hospital, swiftly coordinated with rescue teams from the Lee Cha Phayao Foundation, Fa Mui Ambulance Service, and Mae Ka Subdistrict Municipality’s emergency services to inspect the scene.

A white Honda motorcycle with the registration 1 กข 434 Phayao was found with its front severely damaged, embedded into the power pole by the roadside. Nearby, the body of the 19 year old male rider was discovered. He suffered severe head and facial injuries due to the violent impact.

Police initially found no other parties involved in the accident. It is suspected that the young man was riding at high speed and lost control, leading to the crash into the power pole. To determine the exact cause of the accident, officials will examine footage from nearby CCTV cameras. The deceased’s body was transported to the hospital, awaiting family arrangements for religious rites.

“This accident represents the first casualty in Phayao following the announcement of the Seven Dangerous Days campaign, which spans from December 25 to December 31.”

This tragic accident underscores the importance of road safety, especially during periods labelled as particularly hazardous. The Seven Dangerous Days campaign is an annual initiative aimed at raising awareness and reducing road accidents during the festive season when travel significantly increases. This period often sees a rise in traffic-related incidents due to factors such as increased travel volume, alcohol consumption, and sometimes adverse weather conditions, reported KhaoSod.

