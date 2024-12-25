Motorcyclist dies in high-speed crash on Phuket’s Thepkrasattri Road

Photo of Nattapong Westwood Nattapong WestwoodPublished: 09:59, 25 December 2024| Updated: 09:59, 25 December 2024
Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

A tragic accident occurred yesterday on Thepkrasattri Road in Thalang, Phuket, when a 26 year old motorcyclist lost control of his high-speed big bike, crashing into a palm tree on the central reservation. The collision resulted in the rider’s immediate death.

Police were alerted to the incident at 3.05pm yesterday, December 24, prompting Napadol Somnuek, an officer from Thalang Police Station, to inform Nikorn Chuthong, the station’s superintendent. Emergency services from the local administrative organisation and Kusoldharm Phuket Foundation were dispatched to the scene for investigation.

Upon arrival, the responders discovered a black and red Kawasaki big bike, registration number 1กฬ 9345 Phuket, severely damaged and overturned on the central reservation. Nearby lay the body of the 26 year old rider, Panaprai, who had succumbed to injuries sustained from the crash.

The investigation at the scene indicated that the motorcycle had skidded a long distance, first grazing a streetlight pole before ultimately colliding with the palm tree. This tragic sequence of events suggests that Panaprai may have been travelling at high speed, leading to the loss of control and the fatal crash.

Police suspect that speed was a significant factor in the accident. As a precautionary measure, they plan to review nearby CCTV footage to gather more information and determine the precise cause of the crash, reported KhaoSod.

This investigation will help ensure that similar incidents can be prevented in the future and provide closure to those affected by this unfortunate event.

In related news, a tragic accident occurred on December 19 when a young man, riding his motorcycle home from work, collided with a ten-wheel truck and died instantly. His grieving parents fainted upon seeing his body, while the truck driver was left in shock.

The incident took place on the Uthai-Phachi road in the Uthai district of Ayutthaya province. Police Lieutenant Phusit Pradapet revealed that the accident happened around 9pm on December 19. Emergency services, including the Ayutthaya Ruam Jai Foundation, responded swiftly to the scene.

