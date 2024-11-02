Phatthalung plans airport to become Thailand’s logistics hub

Photo courtesy of ประชาชาติธุรกิจ

Officials in Phatthalung are gearing up to transform the province into a bustling logistics hub in southern Thailand with plans to construct a new airport. This ambitious initiative, aimed at elevating the province’s economic profile, is anticipated to be presented to the Cabinet soon.

A major step forward was taken when the Phatthalung governor submitted a formal request to the permanent secretary of the Transport Ministry on September 30, seeking the Cabinet’s endorsement for the airport project. This submission was backed by a detailed feasibility study, insights into public-private partnerships, and findings from various economic development meetings.

The proposed airport is envisioned as a catalyst for economic growth, aiming to boost local competitiveness in both the transport and tourism sectors. By creating jobs and generating income, it is expected to benefit not only Phatthalung but also neighbouring provinces like Nakhon Si Thammarat. Strategically positioned between the Gulf of Thailand and the Andaman Sea, the airport will enhance logistics connectivity, particularly between significant ports such as the Songkhla deep-sea port and the Trang port, which is slated for future development.

The airport’s establishment is set to significantly bolster agricultural trade by facilitating the efficient transport of goods nationwide. Kittipit Klabkhun, who serves as the president of the Phatthalung Chamber of Commerce, revealed that the airport will span 1,496 rai of land in the Khuan Maphrao subdistrict of Mueang district. Furthermore, the project includes plans for an aircraft maintenance centre, which has already piqued the interest of private sector investors.

In alignment with Phatthalung’s health tourism strategy, the airport will also promote the region as a hub for traditional Thai and alternative medicine. An Environmental Impact Assessment is scheduled for 2026 to ensure the project’s sustainability.

“Local officials are exploring additional initiatives, such as a bridge across Songkhla Lake, representing a 4.7 billion baht investment.”

This bridge is projected to connect Road 4004 at Ban Laem Chong Thanon in Phatthalung’s Khao Chaison district to Ban Laem Yang in Songkhla’s Krasae Sin district, reported Bangkok Post.

Frequently Asked Questions Here are some common questions asked about this news Why is Phatthalung’s new airport considered a catalyst for economic growth? The airport aims to enhance local competitiveness, boost transport and tourism, and create jobs, benefiting Phatthalung and neighboring provinces. How might Phatthalung’s focus on health tourism influence its economic development? By positioning as a hub for traditional Thai and alternative medicine, Phatthalung could attract tourists and investors, enhancing its economic profile. What if the Environmental Impact Assessment reveals significant concerns? Addressing environmental issues could delay the project, potentially impacting economic and logistics plans for the region. How does the planned logistics connectivity enhance regional trade? Improved logistics will streamline the movement of goods, boosting agricultural trade and linking key ports, fostering regional economic integration. What role could private investors play in Phatthalung’s development plans? Private investors may fund infrastructure projects like the aircraft maintenance center, driving innovation and economic growth in Phatthalung.