Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee

Sawat warns regional flare-ups risk spiralling into full-blown conflict without decisive national response

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
76 1 minute read
Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee
Photo of Cambodian police and soldiers looking across the border at Chong Chom courtesy of Bangkok Post

Thailand’s border tensions are escalating, and Senator Sawat Thatsana is calling for urgent action. Citing increased incursions, unresolved territorial disputes, and rising unrest in the Deep South, he is urging the Senate to establish a special committee to address the growing security crisis, strengthen cross-border relations, and safeguard long-term peace.

Speaking yesterday, July 16, Senator Sawat pointed to several flashpoints demanding immediate attention. Among them are incursions by the United Wa State Army — known as the Red Wa Army — from neighbouring Myanmar, territorial disputes with Cambodia near the volatile Chong Bok area, and persistent unrest plaguing Thailand’s three southernmost provinces.

He warned that criminals often exploit the porous borders to evade capture, fleeing into neighbouring countries with ease.

“These are not isolated incidents. They reflect complex, layered issues that span economic development, politics, culture, human rights, and historical tensions.”

The proposed Senate committee, according to Sawat, would be tasked with crafting actionable recommendations to bolster border defence, foster regional diplomacy, and promote lasting peace. The aim is to ensure that policy decisions reflect the interconnected challenges facing the country’s border zones.

“The Senate must be proactive in addressing these threats. It’s not just about defence — it’s about building trust, safeguarding communities, and ensuring our borders are secure from infiltration and instability,” he said.

Sawat’s proposal will be formally presented to the Senate today, July 17, with a decision on whether to establish the committee expected within 90 days, Bangkok Post reported.

The move comes amid growing concern that Thailand’s border problems could escalate without a central body dedicated to long-term, cross-sector solutions. Analysts note that while various government agencies handle individual aspects of border affairs, there is currently no overarching committee to coordinate strategy and ensure cohesive action.

If approved, the new Senate body could become a key force in shaping Thailand’s national security agenda — and its fragile relationships with neighbouring countries.

Latest Thailand News
Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery Thailand News

Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

20 seconds ago
Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft Thailand News

Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

7 minutes ago
Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul Chiang Mai Travel

Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul

18 minutes ago
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

33 minutes ago
UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist Phuket News

UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

44 minutes ago
Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin &#8216;brew-tally&#8217; hidden Phuket News

Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

54 minutes ago
Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video) Bangkok News

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

1 hour ago
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys Thailand News

Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

1 hour ago
AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route Bangkok News

AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

1 hour ago
Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand Thailand News

Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

2 hours ago
Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video) Thailand News

Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video)

2 hours ago
Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border Thailand News

Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown Bangkok News

Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

2 hours ago
Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya

3 hours ago
State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades Thailand News

State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades

4 hours ago
Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students Crime News

Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students

4 hours ago
Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket Phuket News

Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket

4 hours ago
Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices Thailand News

Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices

4 hours ago
Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor Pattaya News

Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor

4 hours ago
Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi Crime News

Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi

4 hours ago
Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution Thailand News

Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution

5 hours ago
Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases Bangkok News

Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases

5 hours ago
Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery

5 hours ago
Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4&#215;4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4×4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street

5 hours ago
Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee Thailand News

Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee

5 hours ago
Politics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid Tantivangphaisal5 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
76 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x