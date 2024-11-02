Thailand to upskill 5 million workers by 2025 for economic growth

Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal Puntid TantivangphaisalPublished: 10:11, 02 November 2024| Updated: 10:11, 02 November 2024
69 1 minute read
Thailand to upskill 5 million workers by 2025 for economic growth
Photo courtesy of Not Your Typical Tourist

The Department of Skill Development (DSD) in Thailand is gearing up for a significant initiative aimed at enhancing the skills of over 5 million workers by 2025, prioritising digital technology to bolster industrial growth. This ambitious retraining programme is a strategic response to evolving business needs, as highlighted by Decha Pruekphathanarak, the deputy permanent secretary for the Ministry of Labour.

Aligning with the 2025 policy guidelines set forth by the government and Labour Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, the initiative positions the Ministry of Labour as a pivotal force in propelling the economy forward. The focus is to equip the workforce with the necessary skills to meet the demands of Thailand’s burgeoning industries.

Advertisements

With 13 courses currently available, the upskilling and reskilling efforts are tailored to align with the government’s priorities, including the promotion of soft power, advancements in the automotive industry, and the burgeoning fields of digital technology, data, and artificial intelligence (AI). These courses are accessible online, allowing workers to partake in training outside regular working hours.

“The DSD has collaborated with public and private sector partners to design these training courses, encouraging workers to take standardised skill tests post-training to qualify for higher wages.”

Related news

The department is also set to expand its testing centres to encompass 129 professions, introducing measures to motivate entrepreneurs to invest in their employees’ skill development. This effort is supported by the skill development promotion law, which offers benefits to employers who facilitate skill enhancement opportunities for their staff.

This comprehensive approach not only aims to uplift individual worker competencies but also seeks to drive overall economic growth by ensuring that the workforce is well-equipped to handle the challenges of modern industries. By fostering a culture of continuous learning and adaptation, the DSD is laying the groundwork for a more resilient and competitive Thai economy, reported Bangkok Post.

In related news, Thailand’s Labour Ministry is set to extend the retirement age for both private and government sectors to 65 years, aligning it with countries like Singapore and Switzerland, announced Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn.

Advertisements
Bangkok NewsPolitics NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

Related Articles

Phatthalung plans airport to become Thailand&#8217;s logistics hub

Phatthalung plans airport to become Thailand’s logistics hub

Published: 09:57, 02 November 2024
Thailand launches anti-drug campaign in 10 pilot provinces

Thailand launches anti-drug campaign in 10 pilot provinces

Published: 09:34, 02 November 2024
Loy Krathong festival set to light up Wat Arun on November 15

Loy Krathong festival set to light up Wat Arun on November 15

Published: 09:18, 02 November 2024
Turning up the Thai-mometer: Thailand and Russia in heated talks for free trade pact

Turning up the Thai-mometer: Thailand and Russia in heated talks for free trade pact

Published: 16:50, 01 November 2024