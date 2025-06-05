Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban

Around 100 operators protested by parking buses at the mountain's base

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 5, 2025
66 1 minute read
Bus operators fight back against Phatthalung road ban
Photo courtesy of Thai PBS World

Bus operators in Thailand’s southern provinces are fuming over a new ban that restricts them from using the Phatthalung-Trang route, which runs through the Khao Phap Pha mountain.

The controversial decision sparked outrage among double-decker bus operators, who are demanding that the Transport Ministry and Land Transport Department review the ban for safety reasons.

Around 100 operators took to the streets yesterday, June 4, parking their buses on the roadside at the base of the mountain road in a bold protest. The move comes after the government imposed a restriction on the highway due to safety concerns.

Suriya Klaewthanong, President of the Association of Double-decker Bus Operations, expressed his frustrations, claiming that the ban would force operators to take a 40km detour, making the already long journey even longer.

“The route between Trang and Phatthalung via Khao Phap Pha mountain is a direct 60km path. Now, we’ll have to travel an extra 40 kilometres, and this detour takes significantly longer. It’s a major inconvenience.”

Suriya further explained that the Khao Phap Pha mountain route has a steep 8% incline, but after renovations, it has been accident-free for years. The operators believe the ban is unnecessary and unfairly targets their businesses.

For buses travelling to Phuket from the three southern provinces, the ban has even further consequences. Instead of the usual 60km route through Phatthalung, buses will now have to go through Thung Song district in Nakhon Si Thammarat, followed by a longer route through Krabi province. This detour will not only increase travel time but also lead to additional fuel costs, reported Thai PBS World.

As the situation intensifies, Suriya confirmed that the Association of Double-decker Bus Operations is ready to take legal action.

“We plan to challenge this ban in the Central Administrative Court to have it revoked,” he stated, showing their determination to reverse the decision and get their preferred route back.

The ongoing protests highlight the tension between safety regulations and local businesses, with bus operators making it clear they won’t back down without a fight.

Puntid Tantivangphaisal
Thursday, June 5, 2025
66 1 minute read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
Photo of Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Puntid Tantivangphaisal

Originally from Hong Kong, Puntid moved to Bangkok in 2020 to pursue further studies in translation. She holds a Bachelor's degree in Comparative Literature from the University of Hong Kong. Puntid spent 8 years living in Manchester, UK. Before joining The Thaiger, Puntid has been a freelance translator for 2 years. In her free time, she enjoys swimming and listening to music, as well as writing short fiction and poetry.

