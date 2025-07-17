Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash

Early morning carnage as reckless U-turn sparks double pickup smash

Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
84 2 minutes read
Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash
Picture courtesy of Pattaya News

A drunk driver, a milk truck, and a dodgy U-turn, left three people injured in a spectacular smash at a notorious Pattaya junction, just days after another horror crash left a pedestrian fighting for his life.

Pattaya’s streets turned chaotic yet again after two pickup trucks collided in a violent early morning crash at the Match Factory intersection on the Sattahip route in Na Kluea.

The smash happened at 5.06am yesterday, July 16, and saw both vehicles written off and three people rushed to hospital. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Unit were on the scene in minutes.

A white Toyota Revo pickup, modified with a refrigerated milk delivery box, slammed into the pavement, its front crumpled from the force of the impact. Inside was 31 year old driver Amnuay Phawandi, who suffered minor injuries, and his wife, who sustained head wounds and bruising.

Nearby, a green Toyota Mighty-X with towering iron railings was sprawled across the right lane near the central reservation and so was its reportedly sloshed driver.

“He was shouting and totally out of it,” one witness said of 35 year old Damrong, who had suffered head injuries and was said to be uncooperative and clearly intoxicated.

Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash | News by Thaiger
Pictures courtesy of Pattaya News

Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash | News by Thaiger Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash | News by Thaiger Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash | News by Thaiger

Related Articles

Amnuay told police he had been driving straight in the right lane towards Pattaya when the Mighty-X suddenly pulled a wild U-turn directly in front of him.

“I couldn’t brake in time because my truck was heavy,” he explained. “Next thing I knew, we’d both gone flying.”

Realising the other driver was hammered, Amnuay immediately alerted police.

All three were taken to hospital, with Damrong now under investigation. Officers plan to test his blood alcohol levels and are trawling CCTV footage to determine exactly what happened, Pattaya News reported.

The crash comes just days after a pedestrian, glued to his phone, was left in critical condition after stepping in front of a truck in another nasty Pattaya smash.

That collision took place at 5.06pm on July 10, along Highway 331 near the Sattahip-Khao Hin Son stretch. The 41-year-old truck driver, Apirat Rattanapha, had pulled over after the horrific incident and waited for officers to arrive.

Local authorities are urging both drivers and pedestrians to stay alert, as Pattaya’s roads continue to witness a surge in serious accidents.

Latest Thailand News
Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery Thailand News

Family scoops 6 million baht jackpot in Thai lottery

7 minutes ago
Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft Thailand News

Thai man slits neighbour’s throat over mistaken phone theft

14 minutes ago
Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul Chiang Mai Travel

Museums and art spaces in Chiang Mai to discover its cultural soul

25 minutes ago
Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video) Bangkok News

Truck runs red light, fatally hits Thai traffic officer in Bangkok (video)

39 minutes ago
UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist Phuket News

UAE island fever: Phuket and Madagascar top wishlist

51 minutes ago
Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin &#8216;brew-tally&#8217; hidden Phuket News

Creamer crime! American nabbed with heroin ‘brew-tally’ hidden

1 hour ago
Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video) Bangkok News

Van hits cyclist at Bangkok crossing, elderly man injured (video)

1 hour ago
Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys Thailand News

Mute Thai man arrested for selling porn featuring young boys

1 hour ago
AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route Bangkok News

AirAsia spreads its wings with new Bangkok–Hai Phong route

1 hour ago
Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand Thailand News

Honey trap! Love-struck Pakistani youths kidnapped in Thailand

2 hours ago
Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video) Thailand News

Flash floods hit Nan province amid heavy rainfall warning (video)

2 hours ago
Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border Thailand News

Landmine blast injures 3 soldiers near Thai-Cambodian border

2 hours ago
Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown Bangkok News

Tuk tuk blitz nets 800 drivers in Bangkok mall clampdown

2 hours ago
Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya Pattaya News

Teenage tycoon’s stolen motorbike empire gets punctured in Pattaya

4 hours ago
State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades Thailand News

State Railway of Thailand ticket system shutdown for upgrades

4 hours ago
Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students Crime News

Drug dealer arrested in Phanom for selling meth to students

4 hours ago
Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket Phuket News

Howl of shame: Foreigner accused of burying Siberian Husky alive in Phuket

4 hours ago
Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices Thailand News

Electricity rates review set as Thailand aims to cap prices

4 hours ago
Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor Pattaya News

Fried and conned! Chancer nicks nosh from Pattaya food vendor

4 hours ago
Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi Crime News

Bedridden woman found dead after robbery in Ratchaburi

5 hours ago
Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution Thailand News

Thai massage shop worker and Vietnamese client killed in electrocution

5 hours ago
Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases Bangkok News

Thai House passes amnesty bills but snubs lese majeste cases

5 hours ago
Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery Thailand News

Contractor from Surin scoops 12 million baht in lottery

5 hours ago
Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4&#215;4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street Pattaya News

Blazing squad! Foreigner’s 4×4 goes up in smoke on Pattaya street

5 hours ago
Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee Thailand News

Red flags at the border: Thai senator calls for crackdown committee

5 hours ago
Pattaya NewsThailand News
Tags
Photo of Bob Scott Bob Scott6 hours agoLast Updated: Thursday, July 17, 2025
84 2 minutes read

Follow The Thaiger on Google News:

Follow on Google News
5 1 vote
Article Rating
Watch this conversation
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Photo of Bob Scott

Bob Scott

Bob Scott is an experienced writer and editor with a passion for travel. Born and raised in Newcastle, England, he spent more than 10 years in Asia. He worked as a sports writer in the north of England and London before relocating to Asia. Now he resides in Bangkok, Thailand, where he is the Editor-in-Chief for The Thaiger English News. With a vast amount of experience from living and writing abroad, Bob Scott is an expert on all things related to Asian culture and lifestyle.
0
Comments are now open, have your sayx
()
x