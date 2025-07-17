Udder chaos as milk van collides with drunk driver in Pattaya crash

A drunk driver, a milk truck, and a dodgy U-turn, left three people injured in a spectacular smash at a notorious Pattaya junction, just days after another horror crash left a pedestrian fighting for his life.

Pattaya’s streets turned chaotic yet again after two pickup trucks collided in a violent early morning crash at the Match Factory intersection on the Sattahip route in Na Kluea.

The smash happened at 5.06am yesterday, July 16, and saw both vehicles written off and three people rushed to hospital. Rescue volunteers from the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Unit were on the scene in minutes.

A white Toyota Revo pickup, modified with a refrigerated milk delivery box, slammed into the pavement, its front crumpled from the force of the impact. Inside was 31 year old driver Amnuay Phawandi, who suffered minor injuries, and his wife, who sustained head wounds and bruising.

Nearby, a green Toyota Mighty-X with towering iron railings was sprawled across the right lane near the central reservation and so was its reportedly sloshed driver.

“He was shouting and totally out of it,” one witness said of 35 year old Damrong, who had suffered head injuries and was said to be uncooperative and clearly intoxicated.

Amnuay told police he had been driving straight in the right lane towards Pattaya when the Mighty-X suddenly pulled a wild U-turn directly in front of him.

“I couldn’t brake in time because my truck was heavy,” he explained. “Next thing I knew, we’d both gone flying.”

Realising the other driver was hammered, Amnuay immediately alerted police.

All three were taken to hospital, with Damrong now under investigation. Officers plan to test his blood alcohol levels and are trawling CCTV footage to determine exactly what happened, Pattaya News reported.

The crash comes just days after a pedestrian, glued to his phone, was left in critical condition after stepping in front of a truck in another nasty Pattaya smash.

That collision took place at 5.06pm on July 10, along Highway 331 near the Sattahip-Khao Hin Son stretch. The 41-year-old truck driver, Apirat Rattanapha, had pulled over after the horrific incident and waited for officers to arrive.

Local authorities are urging both drivers and pedestrians to stay alert, as Pattaya’s roads continue to witness a surge in serious accidents.