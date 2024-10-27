Heroic driver rams gunman on motorcycle in Phatthalung

Picture courtesy of นิติกร คงแก้วหนู Facebook

A dramatic incident unfolded today when a brave man reversed his pickup truck to ram into a motorcycle whose rider had been firing shots at random vehicles. Police have identified the suspect and are poised to issue an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder.

Today, October 27, Police Lieutenant Pakorn Chaiprom from Lam Pam Police Station in Mueang district, Phatthalung province, received a report of a suspect riding a motorcycle and shooting at passing vehicles, causing damage. The incident took place on Aphai Borirak Road in Lam Pam-Mueang Phatthalung, Ban Khuan, Village 4, Lam Pam subdistrict, Mueang Phatthalung district. Upon receiving the report, the police along with an investigative team rushed to the scene.

At the scene, officers found two 9mm bullet casings, which they collected as evidence. Additionally, they discovered a black and red Honda motorcycle with Phatthalung registration submerged in a ditch, badly damaged. This motorcycle was seized for further examination to identify the perpetrator.

Phrom (surname withheld), a 41 year old man, was present along with five friends in an Isuzu pickup truck with Bangkok registration. The front of their pickup truck was severely damaged, and there were bullet marks on the passenger-side door and the dashboard.

Phrom recounted that before the incident, he and his friends were returning from a tourist spot at Saensuk Lam Pam Beach and heading into town to find food. Upon reaching the scene, they saw a black pickup truck ahead of them, followed by a motorcycle.

The motorcycle rider pulled out a gun and began shooting at the black pickup truck, prompting Phrom to keep a safe distance as he was unsure of the situation ahead. The black pickup then sped away.

Motorcycle gunman

The motorcycle rider slowed down, allowing Phrom to overtake. However, the rider opened fire on Phrom’s vehicle. In a split-second decision, Phrom drove forward, turned his vehicle around, and rammed the motorcycle, causing the rider to flee into the nearby forest, leaving the motorcycle behind. Phrom then drove to the house of a village assistant headman before reporting the incident to the police.

Phrom expressed relief that the bullets hit low; otherwise, they could have caused severe harm to the passengers. He estimated the suspect to be in his 30s but could not recall the face and confirmed that none of his friends recognised the gunman, reported KhaoSod.

Preliminary investigations by the Lam Pam Police Station’s investigative team suggest they have identified the suspect through the motorcycle’s registration history, which indicates the owner resides in the Lam Pam area. Police are now gathering evidence to issue an arrest warrant on charges of attempted murder.