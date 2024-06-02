Pattaya’s persistent peddlers: Foreign flower sellers annoy tourists

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

Reports have emerged once more on May 26 of a troublesome trend in Pattaya: foreigners with young children in tow, struggling to speak Thai, are pestering tourists by aggressively hawking flowers and candies.

Despite polite refusals, these persistent peddlers continue to follow potential customers, even tugging at their arms, creating a significant nuisance for holidaymakers.

Witnesses have also reported groups of beggars, both local and foreign, positioning themselves strategically along bustling tourist hotspots such as Walking Street and Soi Buakhao. These beggars, often accompanied by very young children, appeal to passersby for spare change, adding to the city’s growing problem.

Regular patrols and crackdowns by authorities seem to have little impact, as these foreign individuals mysteriously reappear, continuing to sell their wares and beg for money at various locations around the city, reported Pattaya Mail.

This ongoing issue casts a shadow over the effectiveness of current measures aimed at curbing such activities.

