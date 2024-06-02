Thai man falls from six-story Pattaya hotel

Photo courtesy of Pattaya News

A tragic incident occurred yesterday morning when a 23 year old Thai man fell from a six-story hotel in Soi Pattaya 5, Banglamung, Chon Buri.

The incident took place at 9.36am yesterday, prompting an immediate response from Pattaya City police and the Sawang Boriboon Thammasathan Rescue Foundation.

Upon arrival, authorities discovered Sahatsawat’s body in the hotel parking lot, causing panic among visitors. Officers quickly covered the body with a white sheet and secured the area to prevent any interference.

Hotel staff revealed that Sahatsawat had checked into a room on the fifth floor yesterday and was scheduled to check out today. The exact floor from which he fell remains unclear.

Pattaya police are currently reviewing CCTV footage to determine the precise cause of the incident, reported Pattaya News.

It has not yet been determined whether the fall was accidental or if foul play was involved. As investigations continue, further details are expected to emerge.

In related news, a Thai man feeling neglected decided to commit suicide on Thursday by hanging himself from a stand in the middle of a road in the Lat Krabang district of Bangkok. Lat Krabang Police Station officers were alerted to the death of a 53 year old Thai man at around 7.30am on May 30. His body was found hanging from a rusted sign stand on Inland Container Depot Road.

In other news, a 58 year old British man was found dead in his condo bathroom in Sattahip, Chon Buri on May 27. Sattahip police responded to a report of a suspected suicide at a luxury condominium behind Bang Saray Market.

If you or anyone you know is in emotional distress, please contact the Samaritans of Thailand 24-hour hotline: 02 713 6791 (English), 02 713 6793 (Thai), or the Thai Mental Health Hotline at 1323 (Thai). Please also contact your friends or relatives at this time if you have feelings of loneliness, stress, or depression. Seek help.