Intoxicated Thai man arrested after rampage in Wichit

A Wichit man was arrested following a seven-hour siege at his father’s car shop, with police seizing a small arsenal of firearms.

The standoff, which saw residents gripped in fear, finally ended peacefully as the suspect tried to make a getaway in a luxury car that wouldn’t start.

The ordeal began late Friday night when a distressed woman in Phuket alerted Wichit Police Station at 10.16pm about a dangerous situation at S. Charoenyont garage. Located across from the Phuket Villa 3 housing estate on Chao Fa East Road, the garage became the epicenter of a tense standoff. According to the woman, her son, 39 year old Worawut Upama, was heavily intoxicated and uncontrollably wielding firearms, firing shots recklessly.

Upon receiving the call, Wichit police officers, led by Police Commander Colonel Chatri Chukaew and Deputy Lieutenant Colonel Atthawat Suwannarat, quickly established a perimeter around the garage. Reinforcements, including a SWAT team, were summoned to manage the volatile situation.

The tense blockade lasted until 5.30am when Worawut attempted to flee in a black Mercedes-Benz. However, his escape plan was thwarted as the car failed to start, allowing the police to apprehend him without resistance. At the time of his arrest, Worawut did not have any firearms on his person but was carrying a shoulder bag.

A search of the premises revealed a stash of weapons, including two shotguns, a knife, and a samurai sword. Despite initial reports, no rifles were found, and the ammunition recovered was limited to shotgun cartridges.

Colonel Chatri confirmed that Worawut faces multiple charges, including possession of firearms without permission, carrying firearms in public without cause, discharging firearms in public, and consuming methamphetamine, reported Phuket News.

The police have not disclosed whether the seized firearms were registered to someone other than Worawut.

