Thai woman arrested on Pattaya Walking Street with loaded gun

A Thai woman was apprehended on Pattaya Walking Street for carrying a loaded firearm, claiming it was intended for self-defence against harassment.

Pattaya police received a report early yesterday, October 11, at 5.06am regarding a woman with a firearm in the bustling area of South Pattaya.

Upon arrival, officers discovered 39 year old Isaree who was visibly intoxicated. A thorough search of her bag revealed a loaded .380 calibre handgun with six rounds of ammunition. According to Isaree, she had brandished the weapon earlier to scare away a foreigner who she alleged had tried to harass her. She maintained that she had no intention of causing harm.

Police took Isaree and the firearm into custody to proceed with legal actions, reported Pattaya News.

In related news, police in Bangkok dismantled a major illegal firearms operation, arresting a 39 year old man who was the head of the Facebook group กิ๊บประธานเพื่อน GUN สำคัญเสมอ. The police seized 19 firearms and various ammunition from the operation.

Police Lieutenant General Thiti Saengsawang, Police Major General Noppasil Phoonsawat, Police Major General Theeradech Thamsutee, Police Colonel Chakrawut Klainin, and Police Lieutenant Colonel Sompong Keturati led the police officers from the News Analysis and Special Tools Division in arresting the suspect on Thursday, October 10. He was charged with possession of firearms and ammunition without a permit, manufacturing, assembling, repairing, altering, importing, having, or selling firearms and ammunition without a permit.

In other news, an 82 year old Swiss man was arrested at Phuket International Airport after security found a handgun tucked away in his luggage. The Swiss national, a seemingly unassuming pensioner, was stopped at Gate 81 of the International Passenger Terminal on Monday, October 7.

The drama unfolded around 8.30pm when an X-ray image officer, spotted something suspicious during a routine scan. A closer inspection revealed it was a handgun—a short-barrel ASTRA cal 6.35 a25 model. A baggage check officer immediately called in the police, who confirmed the disturbing find.