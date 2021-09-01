Pattaya man dies after receiving beating, attacker says he didn’t mean to kill him

A man has been arrested for allegedly beating a drunk man, who later died, at a house in Pattaya. The suspect claims he didn’t intend to kill the victim. When Nongprue police and local media got to the scene they discovered the body of 44 year old Run Thongnak. They add that they found bruises all over the victim’s face and body.

Run’s girlfriend, identified only as Namtip, told the police that her boyfriend was incredibly drunk and they were arguing. She claims Run was jealous of her ex-boyfriend. She says out of the blue, 25 year old Eakkasit Chinklang, attacked Run. It was not clear if Eakkasit was already in the house or entered the building when he heard the argument.

Namptip did not disclose what Eakkasit ‘s relationship was to her and Run. She did say that Eakkasit was not the ex-boyfriend that started the ruckus. Namtip adds that she and Eakkasit took Run to the hospital following Run’s beating. She says Run later left the hospital, claiming he was fine and that the doctors gave him paracetamol and sent him on his way. Namtip says in the morning she found Run dead.

Eakkasit was later arrested by the police. He allegedly told police that Run was very drunk so Eakkasit told him to go home and stop arguing with his girlfriend. He adds that run turned down the suggestion, so Eakkasit attacked him because he refused to stop arguing with Namtip

“Yes, I attacked him as he refused to leave Namthip alone, but I didn’t mean to kill him. I even helped take him to the hospital. If I wanted to kill him why would I assist in bringing him for medical care?”

The police say they will continue to investigate the matter and add that Eakkasit has been fully cooperative. They concluded their statement by saying they haven’t decided if Eakkasit will be charged or what he would be charged with.

SOURCE: The Pattaya News

