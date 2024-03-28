Pattaya ditches power poles for a wireless city

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

To revolutionise its urban landscape, Pattaya is making strides towards becoming a wireless city. Following the removal of overhead power lines along Walking Street, the city is now embarking on a new project to rid South Pattaya Road of unsightly power poles.

Pattaya City, in collaboration with the Provincial Electricity Authority Pattaya branch, started the removal process yesterday, March 27.

Mayor Poramet Ngampichet stated that the goal of this exercise is to enhance the cityscape, reduce visual clutter, and foster a more modern and visually appealing environment.

To ensure uninterrupted traffic flow during operations, police officers and peacekeeping personnel were deployed strategically.

Despite potential inconveniences, Mayor Poramet apologised and reiterated the city’s unwavering dedication to advancing its wireless infrastructure for residents and visitors alike, reported Pattaya Mail.

In related news, a wave of public outcry has surged on the official Facebook page of Mayor Direct Line, as citizens express alarm over the abandoned cables strewn across various locations in Pattaya.

The outcry follows the commencement of demolition and restructuring of communication lines along South Pattaya Road by the Public Utility Division of the Pattaya Municipal Electrical Engineering Office, the Provincial Electricity Authority (PEA) Pattaya Office, and a private company.

On March 23, one concerned commenter highlighted the sight of communication lines dangling across the beach, questioning the decision to abandon them above ground when the expectation was for them to be buried underground.

