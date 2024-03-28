Japanese Embassy’s medical vans transform Thailand healthcare

Photo courtesy of Pattaya Mail

The Japanese Embassy has stepped up to bolster health and human rights initiatives by presenting four vehicles to the SWING Foundation. These vehicles are slated to revolutionise crucial services, ranging from HIV/AIDS testing to food aid, targeting service workers and homeless individuals in Bangkok and Pattaya.

The SWING Foundation, renowned for its unwavering commitment to the welfare of service workers, has expanded its scope to encompass aid for communities grappling with the dual challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic and HIV/AIDS. This bold move towards a broader mission has been made possible through generous backing from the Japanese Embassy’s Grant Assistance for Grassroots Human Security Projects (GGP) programme.

The official transfer of four vehicles took place at a donation ceremony held yesterday at the Service Workers In Group Foundation (SWING) in Pattaya. Among these were a state-of-the-art laboratory vehicle, two dedicated counselling service vehicles, and a versatile food truck.

These invaluable additions are set to substantially bolster the foundation’s ability to meet the pressing needs of service workers and affected communities in Bangkok and Pattaya, reported Pattaya Mail.

Dignitaries gracing the ceremony included Japanese Ambassador Tatsushi Nishioka, esteemed Pattaya Mayor Poramet Ngampichet, Steve Olive from the US Embassy, and Dr Praphan Phanuphak, Director of the Social Security Office in Rayong.

Also in attendance were Wisit Yisuntorn and Dr Chalidaphorn Songsamphan, Chairperson of the SWING Foundation, alongside esteemed guests representing the medical and social sectors.

