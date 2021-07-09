Connect with us

Thailand

Pattani woman apprehended after 277 Kilograms of crystal methamphetamine found in house

Jack Arthur

Published

 on 

Photo via Wikimedia Commons.

Yesterday, a woman in the southern Thai province of Pattani was apprehended by police after they discovered 9 sacks that held 277 Kilograms of crystal methamphetamine.

The incident happened in the Sai Buri district of Pattani. Local officials including police, soldiers, and volunteers searched the house just before noon. They had been tipped off that drugs were in the house.

The 9 sacks of crystal methamphetamine weighed a total of 277 Kilograms.

The apprehended woman, Firadao Khami, allegedly confirmed she was the owner of the house. She is currently in police custody awaiting the investigation to run its course.

SOURCE: Bangkok Post

 

