Bangkok

BREAKING: Stay at home orders, travel restrictions in Bangkok and 9 other provinces

Caitlin Ashworth

Published

 on 

Photo via Royal Thai Government

Tight restrictions limiting travel and ordering residents to stay at home are being set in Bangkok and 9 other “dark red” provinces to control the spread of Covid-19 as the Delta variant of the virus becomes more prevalent. Many have been calling it a “lockdown,” but the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration has been avoiding the word to describe the disease control measures.

The CCSA also revised the colour-coded zoning which classifies provinces based on the local Covid-19 situation. (See the list of zoning below)

Dark red provinces

Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan, Yala, Narathiwat, Pattani, Songkhla

Starting Monday…

  • Stay at home from 9pm to 4am. Only leave for essential reasons.
  • Avoid gatherings larger than 5 people.
  • Avoid making unnecessary trips.

Starting tomorrow…

  • Relevant authorities will impose stricter regulations and set up checkpoints to limit the number of people travelling from dark red provinces.

Bangkok metropolitan area

Bangkok, Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Prakan

Starting Monday…

  • Restaurants, markets, and convenience stores must close from 8pm to 4am.
  • Public transportation must stop services from 9pm to 3am.
  • Spas, beauty centres, and massage parlours must close.
  • Public parks must close at 8pm.
  • Work from home at the maximum capacity. (The public sector will strictly follow the order, the private sector is asked to do the same.)
  • Shopping centres must close with the expectation of supermarkets, take-out restaurants, banks and financial institutions, pharmacies, mobile phone repair and retail stores as well as vaccination centres located at malls. Those businesses must close at 8pm.

Revised colour-coded zoning

To take effect on Monday…

Maximum and strict controlled area
 Bangkok, Nakhon Pathom, Narathiwat, Nonthaburi, Songkhla, Pathum Thani, Pattani, Yala, Samut Prakan, Samut Sakhon
Maximum controlled area
 Krabi, Kanchanaburi, Chachoengsao, Chon Buri, Chai Nat, Tak, Nakhon Nayok, Nakhon Ratchasima, Nakhon Si Thammarat, Nakhon Sawan, Phetchaburi, Prahuap Khiri Khan, Prachinburi, Phra Nakhon Si Ayutthaya, Ranong, Rayong, Ratchaburi, Lop Buri, Samut Songkhram, Saraburi, Sing Buri, Suphan Buri, Ang Thong, Uthai Thani
Controlled area
 Kalasin, Kamphaeng Phet, Khon Kaen, Chantaburi, Chaiyaphum, Chumphonm, Trang, Trat, Buriram, Phatthalung, Phichit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Roi Et Maha Sarakham, Loei, Sisaket, Satun, Sa Kaeo, Sukhothai, Surat Thani, Surin, Nong Bua Lamphu, Udon Thani, Ubon Ratchathani
Surveillance area
 Chiang Rai, Chiang Mai, Nakhon Phanom, Nan, Bueng Kan, Phayao, Phrae, Phang Nga, Phuket, Mukdahan, Mae Hong Son, Yasothon, Lampang, Lamphun, Sakhon Nakhon, Nong Khai, Amnat Charoen, Uttaradit

 

Caitlin Ashworth

Caitlin Ashworth is a writer from the United States who has lived in Thailand since 2018. She graduated from the University of South Florida St. Petersburg with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and media studies in 2016. She was a reporter for the Daily Hampshire Gazette In Massachusetts. She also interned at the Richmond Times-Dispatch in Virginia and Sarasota Herald-Tribune in Florida.

