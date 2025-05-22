Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations

Traffickers caught near border as police disrupt massive drug transport route

Thai forces seize massive crystal meth haul in dual operations
Security forces in Thailand apprehended two people in separate operations across two provinces, seizing a total of 300 kilogrammes of crystal methamphetamine and 3 million methamphetamine pills yesterday, May 21.

The operations were coordinated by the Eastern Border Narcotics Suppression and Prevention Command Unit (NBYSD24), led by Lieutenant General Boonsin Phadklang, commander of the 2nd Army Region.

The first arrest occurred in Bueng Kan province around 8.30pm, when a joint force comprising the 2108th Task Force Company, the Mekong Riverine Security Unit, Bueng Kan Provincial Police, and Border Patrol Police Company 244 acted on intelligence reports. They received information about Thai nationals smuggling drugs from Laos to the Ban Nong Doen Tha area in Bueng Khla district.

Upon spotting a suspicious vehicle in the area, officers attempted to conduct a search. However, the suspect accelerated, prompting a high-speed chase.

The vehicle, a bronze-grey Honda CR-V registered in Udon Thani, eventually veered off the road, allowing officers to apprehend the suspect, identified as Pradit, surname withheld. Inside the car, police discovered nine sacks of crystal methamphetamine, totalling approximately 344 kilogrammes.

The suspect and seized drugs were taken to Bueng Kan Riverine Police Station for processing before being handed over to investigators at Bueng Kan Provincial Police for further legal action.

The second operation took place in Nakhon Phanom province at 9pm on May 21, involving units from the Surasak Montri Task Force, NBYSD24, and 237th Border Patrol Police Company. Officers arrested 42 year old Chaloem, surname withheld, along with a white Mitsubishi car registered in Bangkok.

A search of the vehicle revealed 1,591 bundles of methamphetamine, totalling approximately 3,182,000 pills, on Highway 2032 near Tha Dok Kaeo village in Si Songkhram district. Police are investigating further to identify any accomplices or people involved in the distribution and purchase of the drugs, reported KhaoSod.

Picture courtesy of KhaoSod

