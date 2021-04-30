Thailand
Patrol at Thai-Myanmar border arrest more than 200 migrants over the past 4 days
More than 200 migrants have been caught illegally crossing the Myanmar border into Kanchanaburi over the past 4 days. Many of the Burmese people detained by border patrol officers say they were coming to Thailand for work and had paid off brokers to set them up with jobs.
Due to the influx of migrants crossing the border, provincial authorities called an urgent meeting with the Thai-Myanmar border committee to come up with a solution. Thailand’s Labour Ministry has also set up 6 teams to handle issues involving cases of migrants working illegally and employers hiring undocumented migrants.
The ministry’s efforts to tackle illegal labour and trafficking are efforts to help contain the spread of Covid-19. The last wave of Covid-19 infections in January and December was concentrated at a fishing hub in Samut Sakhon, a coastal province southwest of Bangkok, affecting a large migrant population who worked and lived in the area. Some have said the virus may have been imported to Thailand through illegal labour trafficking.
Since the outbreak in Samut Sakhon, shedding light on the large undocumented migrant worker population, the Thai government allowed migrant workers who were living in Thailand to apply for a work permit by February 13.
The ministry is now targeting the employers and stakeholders who are linked to illegal migrant labour as well as migrants who enter and work in Thailand illegally, and migrant workers who have not submitted the required documents for a work permit by the deadline.
Over the past week, there have been numerous reports of migrant arrests at the Thai-Myanmar border. From April 26 to 29, border patrol officers arrested 203 migrants in Kanchanaburi’s Muang and Sai Yok districts. According to the Bangkok Post, all of the migrants were from the Dawei township in Myanmar and they had arranged jobs in Thailand.
Some migrants say they paid a Myanmar job broker 12,000 baht to 15,000 baht to arrange a job and transportation from the border. A guide led them through the forest in Myanmar into Thailand. Some of the migrants waited for 3 nights to be picked up and they ran out of food and water. They were caught by border patrol when they walked down the mountain for more food.
Some say they were going to work in Mahachai area, the epicentre of the last Covid-19 outbreak. Others say they were going to work in Samut Prakan, Ratchaburi and Bangkok.
SOURCES: Bangkok Post | National News Bureau of Thailand
Pattaya
Pickup truck driver swerves into water off Pattaya
The driver of a pickup truck claims that he swerved to avoid an out-of-nowhere motorbike when his vehicle flew off the road and into the ocean of Jomtien, south of Pattaya, last night. Na Jomtien Police received an accident report around 8 pm last night and went to investigate. The blue pickup truck was asea and taking on water when police arrived. Although the truck was partially submerged, the driver didn’t sustain any injuries in the accident.
The crash occurred near a section of Jomtien Beach where sand expansion projects are in the works, and so the beach was sectioned off. The truck ploughed through several of these dividers for the planned renovation before reaching the shoreline. It hasn’t been confirmed if the driver would be held responsible financially for the damages to these barriers.
Mongkon Paterat, the 38 year old driver of the crashed truck, says that he veered off the road to avoid a motorbike that suddenly appeared in the road directly in front of him. He complained the road in that area was very poorly lit and he could not see any approaching vehicles in the darkness. When an expected motorbike, presumably without a headlight, came into view extremely close and on a collision course with his truck, the driver did the only thing he could do to avoid a catastrophe and swerved hard through the barriers and into the water.
His truck was towed to a local garage for repairs after a water rescue effort that took several hours to remove the truck from the sea. With no cameras in the area and no witnesses to the accident, police have been unable to verify the identity, or even the existence of, the motorbike driver who may have caused the crash.
SOURCE: Pattaya News
Coronavirus (Covid-19)
Thailand seeks rights to produce Favipiravir antiviral drug
With thousands of people in Thailand being treated for Covid-19 and hundreds in critical condition, the Thai government is now seeking the rights to produce the Japanese-made antiviral drug Favipiravir. In Thailand, the drug has been used to treat those infected with Covid-19, typically those with serious conditions.
A very, small portion of Thailand’s population has been fully vaccinated against Covid-19, and health officials have relied on the antiviral medication during the recent wave of infections, using more than 20,000 pills per day.
Thailand’s Government Pharmaceutical Organisation has been told to seek permission to produce Favipiravir in Thailand, according to deputy government spokesperson Traisuree Taisaranakul.
Medical Services Department director-general Somsak Akksilp says the demand for the antiviral drug has spiked since the recent outbreak.
“We stocked about 400,000 pills of Favipiravir at the onset of the current wave… Given that they are being used up fast, the public health minister has instructed the Government Pharmaceutical Organisation to order 500,000 more.”
The Thai government ended up ordering 2 million more pills, which arrived earlier this week. Public Health Minister Anutin Charnvirakul another delivery of 1 million pills will arrive in May.
Thailand
Popular Thai comedian Kom Chauncheun dies of Covid-19
Covid-19 claimed the life of Kom Chauncheun, a popular Thai comedian, who died this morning after an 18-day hospital stay. The comedian tested positive for the Coronavirus 18 days ago and checked into the hospital immediately after. He had been treated at a private hospital but transferred to Ramathibodhi Hospital, a government-run facility as his condition worsened. On Thursday Kom had organ failures and was moved to critical condition status. Medication was ineffective as he risked cardiac arrest last night. Early this morning, his daughter made the announcement that he had died.
The comedian, who had appeared in Thai films Narok in 2005, The Microchip in 2011, and E Riam Sing last year, was 63 years old. After learning that fellow comedian Ball Chuenyim had contracted Covid-19, Kom, who had recently worked with Ball, went to Serirak Hospital along with 10 family members. After being tested on April 11, the results were received the next day, indicating that while his family were not infected, Kom had indeed contracted Covid-19.
His family when into a 14-day quarantine and Kom checked into the hospital. His daughter Napatcharin “Ice” Preedakul has been updating Kom’s Facebook page regularly throughout the ordeal, keeping fans updated on the comedian’s condition. News channels also followed his condition on TV. Fans poured in support for the ailing comedian.
Kom, whose real name is Akom Preedakul, passed away from Covid-19 around 7:30 am. His family took his body to the Bang Khen district of Bangkok. Kom’s funeral service began at 3 pm at Wat Phra Sri Mahathat Woramahawihan temple.
SOURCE: Bangkok Post
